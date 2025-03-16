Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7, titled Croak, is set to release on Friday, March 21, 2025. The episode will drop at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Paramount+ with Showtime.

For those watching on cable, the episode will air on Showtime on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. As Yellowjackets keeps revealing the story of survival, trauma, and mystery.

As fresh dynamics show in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7, the stakes for the survivors keep rising. Rising tensions and unexpected characters will try the fragile peace of the survivors. The episode will probe their psychological conflicts more closely, perhaps exposing more about their spiral into madness and the sinister truths they are still to face.

Yellowjackets season 3 has already delivered several twists, and Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 is expected to raise the suspense even higher. The title Croak suggests ominous developments as the group grapples with their survival instincts and fractured relationships. Whether it refers to literal danger or metaphorical death, fans are in for a tense ride.

Everything to know about Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 will be released on Friday, March 21, 2025. The release time is as follows:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time March 21, 2025 3:00 a.m. Central Standard Time March 21, 2025 2:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time March 21, 2025 1:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time March 21, 2025 12:00 a.m.

The episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime. For cable viewers, it will air on Showtime on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

What to expect from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 will come with more psychological turmoil and intense drama for the survivors. Croak will explore the group's fragile relationships as their emotional and moral dilemmas become more complex.

At the end of episode 6, two new characters open up new narrative possibilities. The survivors' gruesome ritual shocks them, suggesting their presence may bring new challenges or hope.

More revelations on the past of the survivors and how their actions in the wilderness still haunt them should be expected. Lottie's influence will probably be very important for the group's psyche since her encouraged rituals and ideas have darker connotations. With its erratic turns and twists, this episode will enthrall viewers as the stakes climb.

The emotional toll of survival is one of the central themes that will continue to unfold. As the survivors face their demons both internally and externally, the line between their humanity and the primal instincts they have developed will become even more blurred. Will they break under the pressure, or will they find a way to heal from the trauma of their past?

Production, direction, and cast

Yellowjackets season 3 is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. The cast of Yellowjackets season 3 includes Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress, who reprise their roles as adult survivors of the crash.

Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, and Jasmin Savoy Brown play the young characters. Nelson Franklin and Ashley Sutton's new characters may add excitement to the story.

A quick recap of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6

The survivors in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6, Thanksgiving, struggle emotionally as a result of their past behavior and the traumatic environment they are in.

As the survivors battle their psychological load, new characters arrive, upsetting their delicate equilibrium. In the episode's climax, two newcomers encounter the group's gory ritual involving Coach Ben's body.

The entrance of these visitors demands issues regarding their identity and reason for being in the desert. Do they carry a secret agenda or are they just lost hikers? Their responses to the upsetting scene at the camp point to their ignorance of the extent survivors have gone to survive. This evolution prepares the ground for fresh conflicts, challenges, and disclosures.

Yellowjackets season 3 is now available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.

