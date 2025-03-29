Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 is a highly anticipated installment as fans gear up for more twists in the series. The episode is set to drop on April 4, 2025, at midnight EST on Paramount+ for subscribers.

For viewers without the app, Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 will air on Showtime on April 6, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. While the events from the previous episode left viewers on the edge of their seats, this episode promises even more thrilling developments in the tense narrative.

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 will carry on the story of the survivors, where secrets are revealed and relationships hit their breaking point. Shauna's (Melanie Lynskey) violent fight with Melissa (Hilary Swank) from episode 8 sets the stage for a further unraveling of buried truths.

The plot continues to develop the complex trauma and twisted dynamics among the survivors. Shauna is at the forefront, dealing with her violent behavior and feelings of betrayal.

Melissa’s secrets and the consequences of her actions are yet to fully unfold, creating an atmosphere of suspense. The blending of past and present timelines adds layers to the suspense as each character’s dark past creeps into their current lives.

Everything to know about Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 will release on April 4, 2025, at 12 am EST for Paramount+ subscribers.

Here’s a detailed release schedule for major USA regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) April 4, 2025 12:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) April 4, 2025 11:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) April 4, 2025 10:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) April 4, 2025 9:00 PM

For viewers in the US without Paramount+, Showtime will air the episode on April 6, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT.

A quick recap of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8

In Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8, Shauna's relationship with Melissa, the person who is following her around, takes a turn for the worse. Shauna has a violent outburst with Melissa after learning about her past and how she faked her death.

At the end of the show, Shauna bites Melissa on the arm and makes her eat the flesh. This shocking act showed how hard it is for Shauna to get back in charge of her life and how much trauma she still needs to face.

The episode also emphasizes Shauna's inner struggle with guilt, particularly about Jackie's passing. As Melissa exposes the truth about her escape from their shared past, the conflict between Shauna and Melissa intensifies. The violent climax of the episode makes one wonder about Shauna's mental state and what her behavior might portend for the future.

What to expect from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 will bring escalating tension as the mysteries of the past and present collide. Shauna's unsettling, violent behavior from the last episode will further strain her relationship with Melissa.

As Melissa struggles to deal with the unexpected turn of events, the story will explore the consequences of Shauna's assault. As the characters fight to stay in control, expect to see increased emotions, dark discoveries, and maybe more conflict among them.

Furthermore, the episode will likely explore the consequences of Melissa's actions and the secrets she’s been hiding. Having faked her death in the past, Melissa is now forced to confront her past traumas.

Shauna’s erratic behavior will be a focal point, especially after her disturbing display of power over Melissa. There will be tension between the desire for redemption and the characters’ inability to escape their shared past.

There are only two episodes left in the season. As more characters, like newcomers Robin and Britt, get involved in the complicated story, the suspense about what will happen to the survivors on Yellowjackets season 3 will only grow.

Production, direction, and cast of Yellowjackets season 3

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created Yellowjackets; the two also serve as executive producers with Jonathan Lisco and Drew Comins. Talented directors still helming the show include Jennifer Morrison, famed for her work on Once Upon a Time and House.

The cast of Yellowjackets season 3 includes returning stars Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Juliette Lewis as Natalie, Christina Ricci as Misty, and Tawny Cypress as Taissa. New additions this season include Hilary Swank, who plays Melissa, and Joel McHale.

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8 and all the previously released episodes are now available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.

