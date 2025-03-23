"I gave up"- Fans sound too frustrated with Yellowjackets season 3

Yellowjackets season 3 has been anticipated ever since the conclusion of season 2. The show delves deeper into the past of the survivors, as well as the adult lives they have tried to leave behind. With new faces joining the cast, including Hilary Swank, expectations were high for this third installment.

However, fans have not been entirely pleased with the outcome of Yellowjackets season 3. The plot of the show seems to have lost some of its original appeal since some of the stories seem forced and disconnected.

The suspense that used to enthrall viewers seems to be fading as the development of the characters seems to stop. On social media, many of the fans clearly show their disappointment and frustration.

“Nope. Not you. I gave up. Can’t remember a show going downhill so fast.”

This comment on Twitter perfectly sums up the growing frustration among fans. As the plot of Yellowjackets season 3 unravels, viewers are left feeling disappointed by the lack of compelling storylines.

“Is it just me or does Yellowjackets season 3… lack something?”, One fan commented.

The comment portrays that the season is missing the same intensity and mystery that hooked viewers from the start. The magic of the first two seasons seems absent in this latest installment.

“They're pushing the adult TL too much.” A nother viewer expresses dissatisfaction.

Fans had hoped for a more balanced approach, but the focus on the adults has overshadowed the intensity of the survivors' past struggles.

“It’s got to a point a lot of tv shows get to where the writing suddenly becomes influenced by the popularity of the show and the fans and it feels too self-aware”, one fan shares the concern.

“It’s been downhill since the first season”, A viewer reflects on the overall decline of the series.

Many feel that the show peaked early, and the current season is struggling to maintain the same level of engagement. Another fan criticizes the repetitiveness of the current storyline, which is overshadowing the intrigue and intensity of earlier seasons.

"It's starting to feel like they're stalling because they don't know where they're going with it anymore," another tweet reads.

“It lacks something other than Shauna and Misty chasing each other and a high school court case in the wilderness.” The comment reads.

Disclaimer: This remaining article contains the writer's opinion.

More about Yellowjackets season 3

Yellowjackets season 3 has seen the survivors continue their struggle for survival in the wilderness, but the show has deviated from the intensity that captivated viewers in earlier seasons.

With an eye toward Shauna and her confrontation with her stalker, episode 7, Croak, veered psychologically. According to the episode, Hannah's daughter was the stalker; she had a tape of her mother's last moments. This raised more conflict but also brought attention to some of the season's pacing problems.

The show is often praised for its unpredictable plot twists, but some fans believe it has started to lose its edge. While episode 7 included shocking moments, such as Lottie’s violent act of killing Edwin, the progression felt disjointed.

The wild group dynamics and internal conflicts among the survivors continue to build, yet the writing seems less cohesive compared to earlier seasons. Viewers are questioning whether the writers have lost track of the show’s original purpose.

In the adult timeline, the focus on Shauna’s paranoia and her stalker’s identity has become a primary storyline. The episode 7 reveal had fans on edge, but some felt character development stalled.

Yellowjackets season 3 is currently streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Image via Paramount+)

The show's psychological exploration of survivors has raised concerns about predictability. Confusion has replaced suspense in Yellowjackets season 3 as the characters seem to be going in circles and making no progress.

Another significant concern is the lack of cohesion between the past and present timelines. Fans are beginning to feel as though the series is over-relying on its twists and shocks, and these elements are starting to feel more like filler than integral parts of the story.

What to expect from upcoming episodes

As Yellowjackets season 3 continues, the stakes are rising for both the survivors in the wilderness and the adults in the present. Episode 8, A Normal, Boring Life, ensures more psychological twists, with characters grappling with their dark pasts.

Shauna's emotional turmoil will continue as she processes her discovery about her stalker. Additionally, the return of an old colleague, possibly Hilary Swank’s character, is likely to complicate things further.

Expect the group dynamics in the wilderness to deteriorate even more. The pressure to survive drives the fragile alliances of the survivors to change continuously to make dire decisions.

Especially as secrets from the past come to light, Episode 8 will probably show more about their declining mental states. This might result in fresh betrayals, and daily survival chances for the survivors are getting more remote.

Shauna's confrontation with her stalker and whether it leads to major revelations or consequences are eagerly anticipated by fans. With each episode, the characters grow more estranged. Secrets and moral dilemmas will test relationships as adults.

With the psychological drama reaching new heights, the question remains: will the survivors continue to find hope, or will they spiral further into madness? Fans are anxiously awaiting the resolution of the many unresolved conflicts.

Yellowjackets season 3 is now available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.

