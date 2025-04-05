Yellowjackets season 3: Why did Melissa kill Van? Explained

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9, titled How the Story Ends, was released on April 4, 2025, on Paramount+ with Showtime. This episode is one of the most shocking and impactful in the series to date.

A beloved character dies in the episode's climax, setting up the series finale. As the survivors' tensions rise, the episode explores the harsh psychological effects of their wilderness experience, past and present.

The series follows high school girls whose plane crashes in the wilderness. Long-term isolation causes physical and psychological challenges that change them forever. Their 1990s survival experiences and their present-day torture are alternated in the narrative. The show tests relationships and reveals dark secrets about their wilderness experience.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Yellowjackets season 3. Reader discretion is advised.

The shocking death of Van Palmer in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 results from Melissa's internal conflict and need to break free from the lies she has been living. Melissa killed Van because she was tired of living a lie and believed the wilderness demanded this sacrifice, allowing her to embrace her darker, more primal self.

Sudden death of Van in Yellowjackets season 3

Van's death in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 comes unexpectedly. After a series of intense interactions, Melissa and Van find themselves in a dangerous confrontation.

Van, who has been struggling with her terminal cancer, believes that by killing Melissa, she can secure her survival. In a desperate attempt to prolong her life, Van plans to sacrifice Melissa, but the reality of the situation is more complicated.

Despite Van's attempts to convince herself to take Melissa's life, she hesitates. This uncertainty emphasizes Van's humanity and defines a turning point in the episode. However, Melissa, who has been battling her own traumas for a long time, cannot allow Van's uncertainty to remain.

Eventually, Melissa stabs Van, killing her in a moment of clarity as the two fight. The act reflects Melissa's need to regain control over her life and the ongoing hold the wilderness still has on her.

Melissa's struggles and belief in the wilderness

Melissa's choice to murder Van is intimately related to her wilderness-related unresolved trauma. Although she tries to move on, Melissa's past torments her. Throughout the episode, she claims "It" is a sinister, unknown wilderness force wanting to kill Van. Melissa sees the wilderness as a way of life rather than only a survival experience.

This belief that the wilderness demands sacrifices is critical in understanding why Melissa kills Van. It is not simply about self-preservation or revenge; it is about Melissa's inability to move on from the survivalist mentality she developed in the wilderness.

As much as she pretends to have moved on, the truth is that Melissa is still trapped by the same psychological forces that once governed her actions. Van's death is an act of liberation for Melissa, allowing her to shed the persona of a "normal" suburban woman and embrace her true self, however dark that might be.

Van's final vision and what it means for the Yellowjackets

As Van dies, she experiences a poignant vision of her teenage self. In this vision, teenage Van says her death was unavoidable.

"This is just how our story goes," Van said.

These statements imply that the Yellowjackets' tragic end could have been preordained initially, not totally under their control.

This vision also suggests that death might not be the end for the Yellowjackets. The idea of an afterlife or ongoing existence beyond their survival could be a significant topic going forward.

For Van, her death might have been a release from the psychological torment she endured, particularly with her relationship with Taissa and her struggle with cancer.

Teen Van's statement that "surviving this was never the reward" emphasizes the ultimate reward may be something beyond mere survival, a reunion with her fellow survivors in the form of a spiritual afterlife, perhaps, or the fulfillment of a deeper purpose tied to their shared trauma.

Melissa's role and the aftermath of Van's death

Melissa's actions will have significant repercussions for the rest of the survivors, especially Taissa. Taissa is left heartbroken in the wake of Van's death, mourning the loss of her love. Van's death will stoke her vengeance and probably drive her rage against Melissa.

While Shauna and Misty may not have the same personal connection to Van, they will also feel the impact of her death. The trio's response to the loss will differ, but they will be forced to confront the deep emotional scars left by their time in the wilderness.

Melissa, who was once part of the group's "normal" present-day lives, will no longer be accepted by her peers. Her actions have severed her bond with the other survivors, and there will be no forgiveness for the life she has taken.

The future of the survivors: What's next after Van's death?

Van's death serves as a catalyst for the survivors to face their past and the unresolved trauma that continues to shape their lives. Each must come to terms with their experiences in the wilderness and how they have been forever changed by it.

As Taissa, Shauna, and Misty process Van's death, their actions will shape the course of the final season. The legacy of the Yellowjackets' time in the wilderness will continue to haunt them, and how they move forward will be a key focus in the season finale.

The emotional toll of Van's death is just the beginning. The survivors now have to choose what the following actions in their complex lives are, how to handle Melissa's treachery, and how to commemorate her memory. The Yellowjackets' destiny will finally be decided by how every character decides to go on or not.

Yellowjackets season 3 episodes are currently available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.

