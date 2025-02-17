Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale: Major spoilers to expect

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is finally set to conclude this week as its final two episodes premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday. Titled Hero or Menace and If This Be My Destiny, the upcoming episodes 9 and 10 will premiere on Disney+ on February 19, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time.

Going into the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale, fans can expect a ton of development for Peter Parker and where his story may lead to. As the last episode teased that the character will be getting his iconic red and blue suit in the show, fans can certainly expect to see Spidey in his classic threads fighting crime.

Alongside that, fans can also expect to see a gang war between the Scorpions and the 110th while a few other heroes may make a cameo as well.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions on spoilers of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Reader's discretion is advised.

What can fans expect from the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale?

Spider-Man getting his classic outfit

Going into the finale of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, fans can certainly expect to finally see Spider-Man wear his classic red-and-blue suit from the comics. So far, in the show, fans have just seen Peter wear his homemade suit and the Future Foundation suit that was given to him by Norman Osborn alongside a couple of other outfits.

However, in episode 7, his Future Foundation suit was destroyed during his fight with the Scorpion. This led to him having no other suit to fight crime in. However, when he got a police alert on his phone, Harry Osborn revealed that he had developed a new suit for him based on the sketches that Peter had done.

That suit happens to be the red-and-blue costume that fans have been clamoring to see on the show.

Lonnie's descent into villainy

So far the show has been building up to Lonnie Lincoln fully becoming a villain, and fans can expect to see that happen in the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale. Given that he has already lost his spot on the school football team and Pearl has broken up with him as well, he will be fully dedicating his time to the 110th, which will accelerate his spiral into becoming a villain.

In the show, he has already earned the name of Tombstone as well. In the comics, Lonnie becomes a gang member and receives superpowers after he gets unbreakable skin. So, it is pretty clear that this is the direction that the show is heading into as well.

Given that the 110th and the Scorpions are set to have a gang war in the next episodes too, it is certainly clear that something tragic is set to happen.

Cameos from other heroes

Fans can also expect to see the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale feature more cameos from other Marvel superheroes. So far in the show, fans have gotten to see Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Daredevil—and it is pretty clear that there are more set to arrive as well here.

Aside from that, fans can also expect nods to a season 2 of the show, as it has already been renewed.

