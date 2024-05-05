5 Best New Balance 550 sneakers to avail in 2024

New Balance 550 sneakers have become an icon in the footwear world with their classic looks and relative adaptability to diverse occasions. This model starts with existing color schemes and culminates with exclusive collaborations, hence making it appease every personal taste and style.

Irish immigrant William J. Riley founded New Balance in 1906 with the purpose of enhancing stability through arch support. Made with good quality materials, these New Balance sneakers are full of sophistication and can make any outfit more appealing.

Note: The article below reflects the writer's opinion only.

5 Best New Balance 550 sneakers for 2024

Sportskeeda has listed some of the best New Balance 550 sneakers of all time:

New Balance 550 'White/Green' | BB550WT1

Rich Paul x New Balance 550 'UNC' | BB550RP1

New Balance 550 'White' | BB550PB1

New Balance 550 'Sea Salt/Varsity Gold' | BB550LA1

size? x New Balance 550 'College Pack' | BB550SIZ

1. New Balance 550 'White/Green' | BB550WT1

New Balance 550 'White/Green' (Image via StockX)

Being made of leather and suede, the New Balance 550 'White/Green' model displays a hardwood design from the brand’s late ‘80s archives. These basketball shoes have a white and green dominant color which is depicted in eco-friendly detailing.

The suede toe cap completes the look by incorporating a little elegance, whereas the green outsole makes a lively finish to the product. Priced at $74, one can easily purchase New Balance 550 sneakers from StockX.

2. Rich Paul × New Balance 550 'UNC' | NB550B550RP1

Rich Paul × New Balance 550 'UNC' (Image via StockX)

One can elevate their sneaker game with the Rich Paul x New Balance 550 'UNC'. Having a cream leather upper with perforated details allows these sneakers to represent the refined class. Navy and beige colors, which are the main theme of the design, add some depth to the print.

The dual-tone midsole, on the other hand, creates a visually interesting difference in tone. Get these New Balance 550 sneakers for $161 from StockX.

3. New Balance 550 'White' | BB550PB1

New Balance 550 'White' (Image via StockX)

New Balance 550 'White' sneakers are known for their streamlined silhouette. Their all-white leather upper and gray lining create a versatile canvas for a variety of design styles. The tongue label highlights the brand softly while giving a sense of refinement. These New Balance 550 sneakers are available on StockX for $63.

4. New Balance 550 'Sea Salt/Varsity Gold' Design | BB550LA1

New Balance 550 'Sea Salt/Varsity Gold' Design (Image via StockX)

New Balance 550 'Sea Salt/Varsity Gold' Design sneakers feature a leather and suede upper color blocked in fresh white and sunshine yellow. The yellow highlights on the heel and outsole are quite noticeable, giving the shoes a bright and accurate look. Meanwhile, the good quality material provides true comfort and durability. One can easily buy these shoes for $72 from StockX.

5. size? x New Balance 550 'College Pack' | BB550SIZ

size? x New Balance 550 'College Pack' (Image via StockX)

The UK brand, size?, collaborated with New Balance for 'College Pack.' These shoes feature an orange logo from JD Sports British Retail Chain. The upper area is white and gray in color which provides an easily mixed look, while the orange sole adds a beautiful touch. Priced at $87, this shoe pair offers a new perspective to an old-school shape and can be bought from StockX.

Conclusion

As the brand claims, these New Balance 550 sneakers are made from high-quality materials, with an everlasting design and precision detailing. One can easily pair these with any outfit.