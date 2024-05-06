5 Best Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 sneaker colorways to avail in 2024

The Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 has been upgraded with new spikes for comfort and energy return. The golf shoes also feature Nike's iconic Air Zoom technology with pressurized air and tightly stretched fibers to absorb impact.

Apart from the new design and upgraded technology, the Victory Tour 3 is presented in psychedelic colors, blending fashion and function seamlessly, while giving golf players and dedicated sneakerheads

1. Burgundy

The Burgundy (Image via Nike)

According to the brand description, the Burgundy is suitable for all-day grinders and dawn patrollers. This colorway of the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 is presented in a white, black, lightning, and team red colorway.

The sneakers feature white full-grain uppers accented by stitched red leather Swoosh branding on the sides and a molded 3-D burgundy tipped collar.

Other design details include white tongues with red branding and perforations, and red insole lining, yellow gold Swoosh branding, and white lace closure. The Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoes sell for $190 on the brand's online store.

2. Aquarius Blue

The Aquarius Blue (Image via Nike)

According to the brand description, the Aquarius Blue provides comfort and energy return. The golf shoes are dressed in pure platinum, white, Aquarius blue, and obsidian colorways.

The pair is crafted from rubber and leather materials and features a white full grain leather upper, stitched-on blue Swoosh branding on the side, a molded 3-D light blue tipped collar, a light blue tipped white tongue with branding and perforations, and white lace closure.

Other design details include white midsoles and navy blue, black, and white outsoles with silver tornado spikes. The Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoes sell for $190 on the brand's online store.

3. Black/White

The Black/White (Image via Nike)

The Black/White colorway is described as an old-school look designed to draw attention. The shoes are crafted from leather and feature black leather uppers, white stitched-on leather Swoosh branding on the sides, and molded 3-D black collars.

Other design details include black insole lining with white Gold Swoosh branding, black tongues with branding and perforations, and black lace closure. The Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoes sell for $190 on the brand's online store.

4. Light Smoke Grey

The Light Smoke Grey (Image via Nike)

The silhouette is reportedly designed with supple leather for a supple feel and a sophisticated look.The golf shoes are enveloped in white, light smoke grey, photon dust, and smoke grey colorway.

Crafted from rubber and leather materials, the pair features white full-grain leather with perforation at the front, a stitched-on grey leather Swoosh branding on the sides, and a molded 3-D light grey tipped collar.

Other design details include a white tongue with grey tip branding and perforations, white lining with dark grey Golf Swoosh branding, and white lace closure. With a 24 percent off deal, the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoes sell for $142.97 instead of the previous $190 on the brand's online store.

5. Green Shock

The Green Shock (Image via Nike)

Nike describes the new spike system on the golf shoes as offering exceptional traction from tee to green. This pair comes in a summit white, white, barely volt, and shock green colorway.

The white full-grain leather upper is accented by green leather Swoosh stitched-on branding, while a molded 3-D green-tipped collar and green-tipped white tongue match with the translucent green outsole extending to the toe cap. Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoes sell for $190 on the brand's online store.

These colorways of the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 sneakers exude versatility and sports fashion.

