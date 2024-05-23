Jayson Tatum's shoes are reported to feature minimal rubber on the toes and balls of the feet to ensure traction in those areas and imitate the Boston Celtics' Power Forward's forefoot-heavy playing style.

Jayson Tatum signed a deal with the Nike brand in 2019, and since then, has released signature basketball shoes, some of which have become popular in the sneaker market.

7 Best Jayson Tatum shoes of 2024

The best Jayson Tatum shoes include:

Jordan 37 Pale Vanilla/ Black/ University Red

Nike Air Max 97 Red/ Silver/ BlackWhite

Jordan NU Retro 1 low 'Jayson Tatum U. City'

Jordan 36 'Mustang'

Jordan 36 White/ Photo Blue/ University Red PE

Jordan XXXIV Welcome to the Zoo

Jordan XXXV Women in power PE

1) Jordan 37 Pale Vanilla/ Black/ University Red

The Jordan 37 Pale Vanilla/ Black/ University Red (Image via Stock X)

The Jordan 37 'Jayson Tatum ' shoes are designed with the brand's Formula 23 foam technology, coupled with a carbon fiber plate that ensures stability, as per the brand information.

The shoes are dressed in vanilla, black, red, brown, and white colorways with the upper of the sneakers crafted from a blend of leather, mesh, and synthetic materials.

Additionally, the Jumpman silhouette can be seen on the heel, side, and back of the shoes in a red hue.

These basketball shoes are priced at $70 on Stock X.

2) Nike Air Max 97 Red/ Silver/ BlackWhite

The Nike Air Max 97 (Image via Stock X)

The recent iterations from the Air Max 97 franchise are covered in red, black, and white, inspired by the official colors of the Saint Louis Basketball team, Jayson Tatum's hometown major league team.

The upper of the kicks come in an overlaid design, featuring leather and synthetic fabrics. According to the brand description, the visible Air unit in the midsole cushions the feet and enhances responsiveness, while the patterned rubber outsole offers traction control.

The shoes sell for $360 on Stock X.

3) Jordan NU Retro 1 low 'Jayson Tatum U. City'

The Jordan NU Retro 1 low 'Jayson Tatum U. City' (Image via Stock X)

This silhouette is the brainchild of the collaboration between the Air Jordan brand and the Boston Celtics' Power Forward, Jayson Tatum, and reportedly features lugged rubber outsoles for grip on the court.

The shoes feature a color palette of brown, red, white, and grey colors. The upper of the sneakers is built from leather, accented by perforations at the toe box.

More details include the 'AIR' lettering on the side and the 'U. CITY ' text printed on the front in red hue on the grey leather upper.

These low-tops are priced at $72 on Stock X.

4) Jordan 36 'Mustang'

The Jordan 36 'Mustang'(Image via Stock X)

The Jordan 36 'Jayson Tatum Mustang sneakers are reportedly designed with Zoom technology that enhances cushioning and energy return. The mid-top sneakers are enveloped in black and accented by white, grey, and red hues.

According to brand details, the mesh upper facilitates ventilation while the padded collar and heel tab provide support and comfort to the ankle.

These pair of mid-top shoes are priced at $220 on Stock X.

5) Jordan 36 White/ Photo Blue/ University Red PE

The Jordan 36 White/ Photo Blue/ University Red PE (Image via Stock X)

The Jayson Tatum Jordan 36 Players Exclusive sneakers are outfitted with a Flight plate, and Zoom Air technology that offers comfort and responsiveness. As per the brand, the sneakers are built from a mesh material that enhances airflow and an ultralight feel.

The shoes are dressed predominantly in white hue, featuring blue, and red accentuations.

These sports shoes currently sell for $219 on Stock X.

6) Jordan XXXIV Welcome to the Zoo

The Jordan XXXIV Welcome to the Zoo (Image via Stock X)

As the shoe's name implies, the "Welcome to the Zoo" sneakers are dressed in animal prints—Zebra and Tiger prints scattered across the upper with white, black, and red colors accentuating the design.

More details of the shoes include the see-through midsole design and the visible Nike Air unit in the midsole and forefoot.

The sneakers sell for $150 on Stock X.

7) Jordan XXXV Women in power PE

The Jordan XXXV Women in Power PE (Image via Stock X)

The Jordan XXXV Jayson Tatum Women in Power PE are enveloped in a blend of colors with the predominantly blue upper complemented by touches of green, red, and purple and the soles given a white and blue treatment.

The sneakers feature a leather upper, paired with a mesh construction on both sides of the shoes, providing an airflow system, as per the brand.

More shoe details include the Jumpman logo on the tongue and the sides, the 'NIKE' branding displayed at the back, and the hollow unit in the midsole.

These women's shoes sell for $81 on StockX.

These shoes boast Zoom Air bags in the forefoot to provide high energy return and have repeatedly made critics' lists as best performance models.

