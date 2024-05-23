7 Best sports shoes to avail from Rack Room Shoes in 2024

Rack Room Shoes has become the one-stop shop for the most popular sports shoe silhouettes. The sports shoe retailer offers a wide variety of trendy designs from popular brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and others.

The American footwear retailer prides itself on its user-friendly interface—which uses User Generated Content to boost customer confidence and inspire them to style their products in different ways.

This allows dedicated sneakerheads, athletes, and sports enthusiasts access to high-performance shoes at reasonable prices.

This list is curated according to the writer. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be on this list.

Nike Air Max Excee sneakers, and 6 other Best sports shoes to avail from Rack Room Shoes in 2024

The best shoes to avail from Rack Room Shoes include:

Nike Air Max Excee sneakers

New Balance 997H sneakers

Adidas Dame Certified 2 Basketball sneakers

Puma Carina 2.0 sneaker

Nike Court Royale 2 mid sneaker

Converse Chuck Taylor All-star Madison sneaker

DC shoes Stag sneakers

1) Nike Air Max Excee sneakers

The Nike Air Max Excee sneakers (Image via Rack Room)

The Air Max Excee sneakers are designed with Nike's Air Max technology that provides cushioning and support for the underfoot. The shoes are made from a combo of white mesh fabric, with suede overlays and rounded by black accents on the side, the sole, and the counter heel.

Off-white details are also visible on the sides. The branding details include the 'NIKE' and 'AIR MAX' texts displayed on the counter heel and midsole, respectively. Also, the swoosh logo can be seen on both sides of the sneakers, while the visible Air unit is infused into the rubber midsole.

The shoes are priced at $94.99 on Rack Room Shoes' website.

2) New Balance 997H sneakers

The New Balance 997H sneakers (Image via Rack Room)

According to New Balance, the 997H sneakers are recent editions of the Original 997 kicks, offering more comfort and a sleeker design than their predecessor.

These iterations reportedly feature an Eva foam technology in their midsole that not only cushions the feet but also enhances responsiveness.

The suede and mesh upper is covered in a white, grey, black, and brown colorway with the midsole draped in white for a more neutral look, while the interior of the shoes is dressed in black color. The padded collar and tongue provide ankle support.

The sneakers sell for $99.99 on Rack Room Shoes' website.

3) Adidas Dame Certified 2 Basketball sneakers

The Adidas Dame Certified 2 Basketball sneakers (Image via Rack Room)

The Adidas Dame Certified 2 Basketball sneakers are products from the collaboration between Adidas and the Basketball player, Damian Lillard. These kicks are constructed with Bounce technology in the midsole that reportedly enhances responsiveness and comfort.

The Adidas shoes are dressed primarily in a white hue, with blue highlights on the sides, tongue, sole, and lining of the shoes. More design details of the shoes include the 'D' branding on the tongue and the 'BOUNCE' lettering on the white midsole.

Based on the brand's description, the mesh upper allows for airflow, while the patterned rubber outsole promotes traction control.

These pair of basketball shoes are priced at $89 on Rack Room Shoes' website.

4) Puma Carina 2.0 sneaker

The Puma Carina 2.0 sneaker (Image via Rack Room Shoes)

The Puma women's Carina 2.0 sneakers are reportedly designed with a Softfoam cushioning technology that offers a plush sensation to the underfoot.

These vintage-inspired shoes feature an upper built from white leather material, with gold color 'PUMA' branding details on the side and tongue. Floral details can be seen on each side of the shoes, while the rubber sole is dressed in a beige color.

Also, the kicks are constructed with a sockliner that cushions the feet, making them suitable for prolonged wear, as per Puma's description.

These Puma sneakers sell for $69.99 on Rack Room Shoes' website.

5) Nike Court Royale 2 mid sneaker

The Nike Court Royale 2 mid sneaker (Image via Rack Room Shoes)

The Nike women's Court Royale 2 mid sneakers are said to feature Herringbone-patterned rubber outsoles that promote traction efficiency. As per Nike, the sneakers also feature cushioned insoles for enhanced comfort, while the mid-cut design of the sneakers aids ankle support.

A white leather fabric envelopes the upper, allowing for the blue and brown highlights on the side to stand out.

These Nike women’s sneakers are priced at $74.99 on Rack Room Shoes' website.

6) Converse Chuck Taylor All-star Madison sneaker

The Converse Chuck Taylor All-star Madison sneaker (Image via Rack Room Shoes)

The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Madison sneakers reportedly feature Ortholite Sockliner footbeds that provide all-around cushioning, according to Converse. The kicks are made from a Canvas material, with a reinforced toe box construction that provides comfort and support to the toes. The canvas upper is covered in black hue, accented by the white hue of the laces, rubber sole, and tongue.

These Converse sneakers sell for $59 on Rack Room Shoes' website.

7) DC shoes Stag sneakers

The DC shoes Stag sneakers (Image via Rack Room)

DC shoes men's Stag sneakers feature nubuck and suede materials constructed on the upper, which ensures breathability and durability, as per DC.

The shoes are attired in white and black hues, running from the upper to the sole. Red details are visible on the back of the shoes and on the 'DC' branding on the side.

The chunky laces reportedly offer a secure fit, while the Cupsole ensures stability and traction on different terrains.

The kicks sell for $74.99 on Rack Room Shoes' website.

These sneakers from Rack Room Shoes are draped in colorful designs and feature impressive technology from the most popular shoe brands.

