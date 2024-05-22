7 Best running shoes for bad knees in 2024 

Running shoes are built differently since running can be hard on the knees. This is why having the right shoes is very important. They offer extra support, cushioning and reduce pain. The wrong shoes can make things worse by not giving enough support which leads to knee pain and potential new injuries.

The best running shoes have good cushioning to help absorb shock. When feet hit the ground, shock absorption is crucial to reduce stress on the knees. Shoes that fit well support the whole foot and keep everything in line. Thus, picking the right shoes is a big step as it makes overall movement easy.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions. Please tell us if we missed anything in the comments.

Top 7 running shoes for bad knees

ASICS Gel-Kayano 30

Saucony Cohesion 16

Brooks Ghost 15

Mizuno Wave Rider 25

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 V13

Hoka One One Bondi 8

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23

1) ASICS Gel-Kayano 30

ASICS Gel-Kayano 30 (Image via Asics)

ASICS Gel-Kayano 30 is known for its substantial shock absorption and stability with its gel cushioning feature. Making it a reliable choice for runners as it reduces the impact on your knees.

The shoe is designed to provide a smooth and stable running experience. It is available to buy on the ASICS website and Amazon, priced around $160.

Although it provides excellent shock absorption, great stability, and a secure and supportive ride. The high price and the heaviness of the shoes could be a downside. Also, they may feel tight for wider feet.

2) Saucony Cohesion 16

Saucony Cohesion 16 (Image via Saucony)

These running shoes by Saucony are relatively cheap and offer the same features as ASICS Gel-Kayano 30. The brand claims that it is perfect for those who want shoes in an affordable range.

This shoe is intended for neutral runners and provides comfortable support for daily running. It can be bought on the Saucony website or other online shops, such as Zappos. The price of the product is under $100.

Pros include affordable price, good stability, and comfortable cushioning. While cons are that they are not as durable as other higher-end models and have a basic design with limited features.

3) Brooks Ghost 15

Brooks Ghost 15 (Image via Brooks running)

These running shoes are known for their smooth ride and versatile performance. According to the brand, it has DNA LOFT cushioning that dynamically adapts to your foot movement for enhanced shock absorption and comfort during daily running.

Brooks Ghost 15 is made to be used in different terrains, hence is ideal for running. These shoes are available on the Brooks website and Zappos, priced at about $140.

While these running shoes are comfortable and versatile, the cons could be the high price and they may feel too soft for some runners.

4) Mizuno Wave Rider 25

Mizuno Wave Rider 25 (Image via Amazon)

Mizuno Wave Rider 25 running shoes combine cushioning and responsiveness, making it a balanced choice. The brand’s website states that it features Mizuno’s wave plate technology, which helps enhance stability and reduce knee strain.

This technology supports the foot and distributes pressure evenly. The shoe is praised for providing a smooth and comfortable experience during runs. However, the downside could be that they might be too firm for some runners and have limited color options. It is available on the Mizuno website and other online stores like Amazon, where the price is around $130.

5) New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 V13

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 V13 (Image via New Balance)

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 V13 running shoes offer a roomy toe box. The brand claims this design helps minimize stress on the knees. This shoe is particularly good for runners with wider feet who need extra comfort.

The cushioning is soft and supportive, making it a great choice for long-distance running and for people with wide feet. The cons are its high price and it may feel bulky as they are not as lightweight as other models.

It is available to buy on the New Balance website and is priced at $164.

6) Hoka One One Bondi 8

Hoka One One Bondi 8 (Image via Hoka)

These running shoes have a lot of padding which helps to absorb shocks when running. The brand states that this shoe is great for people with knee pain. It has a full-length EVA midsole which is soft and comfortable.

The "Meta-Rocker" technology helps make each step smooth. Pros are that they are good for long runs as well as workout wear. Cons are that some might find them heavy and not very flexible. They are available on the Hoka website and priced at $165.

7) Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 (Image via Brooks running)

These running shoes feature GuideRails technology. It helps keep the knees in the right position when running. The brand describes this shoe as very stable and well-cushioned.

Overpronation means when the foot rolls inward too much. So people who overpronate should opt for these shoes, which is its plus point. While they might feel stiff and can be narrow for some feet. They are available on Brooks's website and the price ranges between $140 to $180.

Shoes with good shock absorption protect the knees from impact and keep them stable. A proper fit is important to support the whole foot and keep everything in line.

The best running shoes for bad knees have several things in common. They offer good cushioning, provide stability, and fit well. Picking the right shoes can make a big difference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback