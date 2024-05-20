Running shoes for flat feet are specially made to provide stability and motion control for the foot arches. According to Podiatrists, the best running shoes for flat feet feature proper alignment balance, limit the possibility of injuries, and provide overall comfort for the wearer.

These shoes are designed with wide widths and more support in the midsole than average running shoes— these features help prevent the arches from collapsing further.

This list is curated according to the writer. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be on this list.

7 Best running shoes for flat feet 2024

The list below features seven best running shoes for flat feet according to experts and athletes.

Nike Pegasus 40 BTC

Saucony Triumph 21

Asics Gel-Kayano 30 Lite-Show

Hoka Gaviota 5

New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v14

Nike React Miller 3

Brooks Adrenaline GTX 23

1) Nike Pegasus 40 BTC

The Nike Pegasus 40 BTC (Image via Nike)

The recent iteration of the Pegasus 40 series is designed with a revamped upper and a wider internal midfoot band to accommodate different arch heights.

The Nike shoes feature an upper dressed in a whitish breathable mesh material, accentuated by reddish highlights on the side swoosh logo, laces, the 'Pegasus' lettering on the side, in the interior of the sneakers, as well as on the outsole.

According to Nike, the kicks combine the React foam and Zoom Air technology to provide a lightweight and cushioned feel to the feet, while the waffle-like rubber outsole ensures good traction control.

These running shoes for flat feet are priced at $83 on the brand's website.

2) Saucony Triumph 21

The Saucony Triumph 21 (Image via Saucony)

Saucony describes the Triumph 21 silhouette as one of its best running shoes for flat feet. The shoe design includes an upper crafted from a bluish flat-knit fabric, detailed by the silvered colored 'S' logo displayed on both sides of the sneakers, with black and white accents on the tongue and sole, respectively.

Based on brand information, these trainers prioritize comfort with the PWRRUN cushioned system, foam midsole, and padded collar.

These Saucony running shoes sell for $129 on the brand's website.

3) Asics Gel-Kayano 30 Lite-Show

The Asics Gel-Kayano 30 Lite-Show (Image via Asics)

The Gel-Kayano 30 features the Asics 4D Guidance system which includes a wide sole shape, dense foam on the sole to bolster the arch of the feet, and PureGel for extra softness in the heel.

The blue-colored stretch knit fabric on the upper matches the blue-colored laces. The green rubber outsole with Ahar Plus heel plug contrasts the upper while the Asics logo embossed on the side in a darker shade of blue rounds up the predominantly blue design.

These Asics sneakers are priced at $119 on the brand's website.

4) Hoka Gaviota 5

The Hoka Gaviota 5 (Image via Hoka)

Experts place the Hoka Gaviota 5 as one of the best running shoes for flat feet because the silhouette combines two foams, a non-restricting upper, and a wide base.

These iterations come with an upper dress in a white mesh fabric, serving as the background for the red, black, and yellow, and the different shades of blue detailing on the shoes to stand out.

The sneakers are said to feature an H-frame stabilizing technology that offers optimum balance to the feet, while the Eva foam technology aids cushioning.

These Hoka running shoes sell for $175 on the Hoka website.

5) New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v14

The New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v14 (Image via New Balance)

The New Balances Fresh Foam X shoes are cited by running shoe experts as some of the best running shoes for flat feet because they offer the structural support needed for flat-foot shapes.

These New Balance shoes are dressed in orange-colored mesh material with accentuations including the 'N' logo visible on the sides in a white hue, the 'NB' lettering displayed on the tongue also in white, and the '880' detailing seen on the upper in black hue.

According to the brand description, the midsoles of the sneakers are incorporated with Fresh Foam technology for cushioning, while the lugged rubber outsoles enhance grip efficiency.

These feminine kicks sell for $139 on the brand's website.

6) Nike React Miller 3

The Nike React Miller 3 (Image via Nike)

Nike lists the React Miller 3 as one of its best running shoes for flat feet. According to the brand description, the shoes have a unique rocker design to support strides and a heel clip for additional support.

The white mesh upper is highlighted by blue, black, and pink hues embedded around the eyelet, side, back of the shoes, and on the outsole. The midsole of the sneakers is infused with the react technology, providing the feet with an added cushy feel, along with a rubber outsole facilitating traction control.

These Nike React shoes are priced at $79 on the Nike website.

7) Brooks Adrenaline GTX 23

The Brooks Adrenaline GTX 23 (Image via Brooks)

While the Adrenaline GTX 3 might not have been designed specifically for runners with flat feet, experts consider the silhouette an all-rounder with support features appropriate for both flat-footed and other runners.

The Brooks road-running shoes feature a 3D fit mesh constructed upper in black, accented by green and blue accents on the upper and the sole. The white rubber sole completes the overall color scheme of the sneakers.

Based on information from Brooks, the shoes are designed with Guiderails technology, which provides support to the feet, while the DNA loft v2 technology enhances cushioning.

These running shoes are priced at $180 on the brand's website.

These running shoes for flat feet are specially designed for low foot arches and some come recommended by podiatrists.

