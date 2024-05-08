8 Cheapest Nike Air Jordan 12 sneakers to avail in 2024

When looking for the cheapest Nike Air Jordan 12 sneakers, one should consider price, authenticity, and condition. These sneakers feature a distinctive Wings logo, great performance, and a unique design.

Being inspired by the Japanese flag, Tinker Hatfield created the AJ 12 in the year 1996. More retro versions in a range of colors were made after it, and it quickly gained popularity when it initially hit the market in black and white.

Traditional and modern styles coexist in the Air Jordan shoe collection. Every shoe in the collection embodies the legendary reputation of the brand. This makes it appropriate for both casual and ardent fans of Jordan.

1. Air Jordan 12 Retro "Black Royal"

Air Jordan 12 Retro "Black Royal" (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 12 Retro "Black Royal" is elegantly built with premium materials and a striking combination of black and royal blue tones. The leather upper, which is stitched in a longer air-sole interval, is made for a durable touch and cushioned comfort.

Priced at $190, one can easily purchase these sneakers from the brand’s official website. Being one of the cheapest Nike Air Jordan 12 sneakers, it provides high-quality products at an affordable price.

2. Air Jordan 12 Low "Super Bowl"

Air Jordan 12 Low "Super Bowl" (Image via StockX)

This Air Jordan 12 Low "Super Bowl”, minimalist black colorway offers a touch of class with gold detailing on the midsole and embroidered Jumpman branding on the heel. The premium, top-grade leather manufacturing guarantees the durability of the shoes.

Being one of the cheapest Nike Air Jordan 12 sneakers, its Zoom Air cushioning is inserted inside in a way to provide responsive comfort with every stride. Priced at $190, one can easily avail of these sneakers from StockX.

3. Air Jordan 12 Retro Twist

Air Jordan 12 Retro Twist (Image via StockX)

The Air Jordan 12 Retro "Twist" honors the footwear's distinguished past with its classic beauty. Its uppers feature a hint of red that highlights details of the iconic Jordan design, along with a clean white leather construction.

Besides the new-brand mudguard with extra durability and hold, these sneakers feature Zoom Air-cushioning for lightweight walking all day long. Being one of the cheapest Nike Air Jordan 12 sneakers, these can easily be purchased for $190 from StockX.

4. Air Jordan 12 Low "Georgetown"

Air Jordan 12 Low "Georgetown" (Image via StockX)

Being one of the cheapest Nike Air Jordan 12 sneakers, these feature a low-cut design and a sleek finish. The upper leather is a premium grade, and quality, and resistant to wear and tear.

Its Phylon midsole provides the lightweight cushioning required for easy walking experiences. Priced at $170, one can easily purchase these exceptional sneakers from StockX.

5. Air Jordan 12 Retro "Utility”

Air Jordan 12 Retro "Utility” (Image via StockX)

The Air Jordan 12 Retro "Utility" combines style and functionality easily. It embodies everything that today's sneakerheads want - a bold design and enticing colors for a variety of occasions, both new and old.

Given that the upper leather has been expertly made from fine leather, it is incredibly sturdy and supportive. One can easily purchase these weightlifting shoes from StockX for $190.

6. Air Jordan 12 Low "Easter"

Air Jordan 12 Low "Easter" (Image via Flight Club)

The Air Jordan 12 Low "Easter" is a vibrant tribute to spring. Its low-top design features a luscious leather upper in soft tones, accented with dramatic contrasting elements for a unique look.

The Air-Sole unit inside provides velvety cushioning for all-day comfort. The robust rubber outsole of the shoe guarantees long-term wearability and good grip. It may be easily replaced. Priced at $149, these sneakers can easily be availed of from Flight Club.

7. Air Jordan 12 Retro ” Racer Pink”

Air Jordan 12 Retro ” Racer Pink” (Image via StockX)

An elegant and cozy shoe for daily use is the Air Jordan 12 Retro Wolf Grey Racer Pink GS. It has a chic wolf-gray leather top with touches of racer pink on the sole, heel, and tongue. The tongue and heel feature the recognizable Jumpman insignia, adding a retro feel.

Despite being among the cheapest Nike Air Jordan 12 sneakers, these are long-lasting and composed of premium materials. Priced at $140, one can easily avail of these sneakers from StockX.

8. Air Jordan 12 Low "Wolf Grey''

Air Jordan 12 Low "Wolf Grey'' (Image via StockX)

With its minimalist and chic color scheme, this sneaker version balances understated charm and modern flair. The top of this model is made of premium corphone which is the most suitable to support and keep the foot away from deprivation.

Additionally, its Zoom Air technology eases the comfort of the foot with every step. Priced at $170, one can easily purchase these sneakers from StockX.

Conclusion

Some of the cheapest Nike Air Jordan 12 sneakers allow both professional collectors and casual fans to discover legendary footwear without spending much. Being an affordable option, it helps to expand their collection or experiment with new styles easily.