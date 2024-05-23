4 Cheapest VEJA sports shoes to avail in 2024

Throughout its long history, VEJA has become a household name, appealing to both eco-conscious consumers and fashion enthusiasts. Founded in 2004 in Paris, the brand launched its first sneaker in 2005. Alongside luxurious and sustainable shoe options, the brand also features running and training shoes.

The brand quickly gained traction with Parisian department stores and has since expanded to 50 countries, producing 2 million shoes each year. While some of the brands' most expensive sneakers cost around $320, the brand also provides numerous budget-friendly choices.

Some of the cheapest VEJA sneakers are composed of high-quality materials that ensure both affordability and durability.

3 cheapest VEJA sports shoes to look out for

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed some of the cheapest sports shoes offered by the Parisian brand,

Impala

Condor 2 Alveomesh

Marlin V-Knit

1) Impala

The Impala is the brand's first training shoe and it claims to be the lightest Veja pair till now. The pair comes clad in a Parme Sable colorway, with the upper stitched in the "Engineered-Mesh" knitting technique. This offers a supportive and breathable material placement, which seamlessly features spaced-out stitched alongside tight stitches.

The pair retails for $150 and can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Veja.

2) Condor 2

The Condor 2 is an improved version of the brand's first ecological running shoes. The shoe is constructed out of bio-sourced and innovative materials. It promises to provide durability and comfort and can be used for a daily jogging routines.

The shoe features Alveomesh technical fabric at the top, which provides flexibility and breathability. It comes made out of recycled polyester, which provides lightness to the shoe. The shoe can be bought for $180.

3) Marlin

The Marlin sneakers are named after the most athletic fish of the ocean, and they were fittingly designed as running shoes by the brand. It was debuted 18 months after the Condor shoes were released. The shoes were designed with performance qualities and are kept lightweight. The shoes also claim to be comfortable for everyday users, who want improved records.

The shoes feature a V-Knit textile technique on the upper, which provides adaptability and elasticity. The shoe's uppers are constructed in one piece to reduce stitches, layering, and weight. This pair retails for $200.

Other cheap sneaker options from Veja

1. Esplar

Esplar (Image via VEJA)

The Esplar is noted for its long-lasting structure and simple appearance, making it an ideal choice for any situation. It has a leather upper and a durable rubber sole for a timeless style.

Its insole is made up of 57% sugarcane and 16% recycled polyester. One can easily purchase these sneakers for $120 from the brand’s official website.

2. Nova

Nova (Image via VEJA)

The Nova is noted for its eco-friendly materials and elegant appearance. The shoes features canvas, which is carefully created from 100% certified organic cotton that is farmed without the use of chemical fertilizers or pesticides.

In addition to being made of recycled plastic bottles and natural rubber, these sneakers provide comfort and durability for everyday usage. One can avail these for $120 from official website.

3. Rio Branco

Rio Branco (Image via VEJA)

The Rio Branco is a stylish and functional shoe that has a retro appearance. For breathability and lightness, recycled plastic bottles were used in its manufacturing.

Its outsole is composed of rice waste and Amazon rubber. This rubber is a midsole made of sugar cane, and organic cotton laces. These can easily be purchased for $140 from official website.

4. Condor

Condor (Image via VEJA)

The Condor sneaker blends recycled plastic bottles with eco-friendly cotton to create a stylish yet sustainable look. These shoes are made from natural rubber sourced from the Amazon jungle.

Priced at $160, one can easily avail these running shoes from the brand’s official website.

5. Campo

Made of organic cotton and chrome-free leather, Campo is well-known for their environmentally responsible manufacturing. Because of their muted colors, they are versatile and appealing to anyone seeking traditional style.

The Campo, with a rubber welt and an outsole made of 40% recycled rubber and 10% Amazonian rubber, is one of the brands' most affordable models, making it ideal for everyday use. Avail these sneakers for $140 from the brand’s official website.

Conclusion

Some of the cheapest brand sneakers use organic cotton and source wild rubber from the Amazon jungle, demonstrating its commitment to eco-friendly business methods. This popular sneaker brand continues to provide stylish footwear options at reasonable prices.

