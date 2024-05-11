Nike announces the restock of Air Force 1 Low "Ivory Snake" sneakers under Cult Classics program

Nike has confirmed the restock date of the Air Force 1 Low "Ivory Snake" sneakers, released under the Cult Classics program. The swoosh label announced the Cult Classics Program on April 19, 2024, which embarks on the bold initiative of honoring its heritage and celebrating sneakerheads' evolving tastes.

The Cult Classics program honors Nike's history as an athletic footwear label that makes waves within the world of sports and reverberates far beyond.

To appreciate one of the most popular sneaker retro models, the Swoosh label has kept the 40-year-old Air Force 1 Low in the series. Air Force 1 was designed by Bruce Kilgore in 1982 and was the Swoosh's first basketball shoe to use "Air" technology.

The Air Force 1 Low "Ivory Snake" sneaker colorway was first released in 1996 and became popular amongst basketball and streetwear enthusiasts. The sneakers were also recently given a retro look in 2019. To further celebrate its heritage, the sneakers are restocking on May 16, 2024, at 7:30 pm EST at a retail price of $150 via Nike SNKRS.

More about the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ivory Snake" sneakers

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ivory Snake" sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label's veteran Bruce Kilgore designed the basketball shoe Air Force and included multiple features such as a clean look, defined parts, and a comfortable sole. Nike's official website describes the Air Force 1 silhouette as follows:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe."

The latest colorway, Air Force 1 Low "Ivory Snake," comes clad in a 'White/Elemental Gold/Dark Hazel/Black' color palette. The base of the shoes comes constructed out of white leather, which is accompanied by standout faux snakeskin heel tabs and swooshes. The official Swoosh label site introduces the sneaker as:

"During its reign in the mid 1990s, the Air Force 1 was introduced in many lifestyle iterations that transcended the court and pierced through culture, such as the 1996 “Ivory Snake.”

Detailed look at Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ivory Snake" sneakers (Image via Nike)

It further continues to describe the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ivory Snake" sneaker,

"Last reissued in 2019, the cult classic “Ivory Snake” now returns in true form, complete with a leather upper, faux snakeskin hits on the Swoosh and backtab, as well as true-to-OG Nike Air branding on the backtab."

The plain white backdrop seamlessly blends with the snakeskin-like swooshes and heel tabs to add a luxurious touch. An OG branding touch is added with black accents on the Nike Air Force 1 branded tongue tag and 'Nike Air' text on heels and insoles.

The iconic silhouette's timeless appeal has been maintained with the classic all-white outsoles and midsoles.

What is the Nike's Cult Classics program collection?

Nike introduced the Cult Classics program in April 2024 to pay a homage to its classic sneaker models including the Air Force 1, Dunk sneakers, and Air Max, which are subjected to the staple status of streetwear and sports culture.

The program's collection has been curated to represent Nike's triumphant moments in the sneaker culture. The official Nike's site introduces the program as,

"Introducing Cult Classics, community-made symbols of past, present and future moments. Often sought after, hard to replicate. Never simple. They’re called Cult Classics for a reason. Because of those who love it, those who wear it, those who own it. They’re Cult Classics because of the people who say they are."

The swoosh label officially defines the collection as,

“A carefully curated lineup of iconic releases that transcend time and style. Each pair carries a story of cultural significance whether it’s from the past or in the future.”

Other than Air Force 1 Low "Ivory Snake," the collection features Nike Dunk Low "Veneer," Nike Dunk Low "Ultraman," Nike Air Force 1 Low "Linen," "Nike Dunk Low "Michigan State," Nike Air Max 180 "Ultramarine," Nike Air Max 180 "Bright Concord," and Nike Air Max 90 "Reverse Duck Camo."

