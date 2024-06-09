5 shocking moments from Ice Poseidon's Scavenger Hunt event

On May 20, 2024, popular Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" took to X and announced an IRL Scavenger Hunt hosted by him in Austin, Texas. The Scavenger Hunt was open to everyone citywide and the only rule participants needed to follow was to stream on Kick while finding the clues. Many streamers and non-streamers participated in the event as multistreaming was allowed alongside Twitch.

Ice Poseidon announces the IRL Scavenger Hunt (Image via X/@REALIcePoseidon)

During the Scavenger Hunt, Kick introduced it as a separate category for streams to make it easier to watch. The event ended on June 2, 2024, with YouTuber and streamer Raza North winning the grand prize of $30K.

Scavenger Hunt Leaderboard (Image via - hunt.iceposeidon.com)

The event lasted from May 28 to June 2, 2024, and was a hot topic amongst streamers on Kick. Many made headlines during the event for controversial and shocking moments. Here is a list of the top five shocking moments from the event.

Note: The list is in no particular order.

Top 5 shocking moments from Ice Poseidon's Scavenger Hunt

5) When Mondo crashed into SJC on purpose

As the streamers scoured the city for clues, two of them — in their vehicles — crashed into each other. A clip went viral on social media where SJC's car was seen behind Mondo's. The former informed someone on the phone that Mondo was trying to hit his car on purpose.

Mondo stopped moving forward at one point and drove back as he bumped into SJC's car. The streamers proceeded to have a spat on the stream.

4) Natalie Reynolds offering a woman $20 to jump into the water

Natalie is one of the streamers who participated in the Scavenger Hunt by Ice Poseidon. During one of her streams, she offered an older lady $20 to jump into the water to help her find the RFID scanner as a part of her task. The streamer was left shocked as the woman jumped into the water. Reynolds was subsequently told by authorities to leave.

The woman was seen shouting at Natalie to let her know that she couldn't swim, which scared the streamer. The 25-year-old explained why she couldn't help the woman as she was asked to leave. She said:

"Dude, I can't help her! They told me to leave. They told me I can't film."

3) Xenathewitch falling off a moving car during her stream

During Ice Poseidon's Scavenger Hunt, streamer Amaris "Xenathewitch" made headlines for her behavior. A clip went viral on social media where she was spotted on the roof of a stranger's car. Xena was extremely agitated after getting pulled off by the people tugging onto her feet and ended up falling.

Xena called everyone around her at the time "dumb" after she fell off the moving car and even went on to justify herself for being on the roof. During the Scavenger Hunt event, Ice Poseidon was streaming on his channel while watching others trying to find clues. He saw the moment of Xenathewitch fell off the moving car and he laughed, even calling the moment "hilarious":

"That was hilarious!"

2) Xenathewitch getting disqualified and vandalizing streamers' cars

Xenathewitch gets disqualified for cheating (Image via X/@fortnitedead21)

Streamer Amaris "Xenathewitch" is known for her controversial personality on Kick. Shortly after participating in Ice's Scavenger Hunt, she was disqualified for cheating. The streamer had skipped a crucial step in finding a clue as she had already received the image from elsewhere. Ice spoke to Xena and disqualified her after hearing the explanation.

Xena later started an IRL stream on the platform where she was spotted spray painting and throwing powder over other streamers' cars. She titled the stream Sabotaging CX scavenger hunt. The creators were a part of the event and were on their way to finding clues when Xena attempted to sabotage them.

1) Natalie Reynolds getting assaulted after shooting a paintball at a streamer

Natalie Reynolds gets assaulted during scavenger hunt (Image via X/@Liutauras_)

While looking for one of the clues in the Ice Poseidon Scavenger Hunt, controversial streamer Natalie Reynolds got assaulted by another streamer when she ran into him. Kick streamer named Benny Mack called out for Natalie as he saw her and Natalie shot a paintball at him. Mack immediately started calling it an assault and grabbed Natalie's arm.

Natalie's friends had to pull Benny Mack away from her after the two started calling each other a "psycho." The streamer even posted the clip of getting attacked on X and called Mack a "crazy guy" in her post.

Ice Poseidon also recently announced another Kick event named Hunger Games, which will have a prize pool of $100K on an X post.