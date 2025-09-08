Dezz and RaKai controversy explained

Twitch streamers and Kai Cenat's friends, Dezz and RaKai, have garnered attention on social media after getting embroiled in a heated feud. It all started on September 6, 2025, when Kai Cenat challenged Lil Rodney Son, Punga, and Dezz to stop smoking for the rest of his ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon.However, things took a turn on the same day when Dezz got involved in an altercation with RaKai. During their conversation, RaKai claimed that he placed a bounty of $30,000 on Dezz because the content creator threatened to &quot;kidnap&quot; him.He elaborated:&quot;I said I've put $30,000 on his f**king head because he said he's going to kidnap me. He said that in the car! He said he'll kill me and kidnap me first! Word to my mother, he said that first! On my mother's life, you were in the car and said, 'Oh, tell this n***a how I get.'&quot;While talking to Kai Cenat about what he allegedly told the 16-year-old Twitch streamer, Dezz ended up using a homophobic slur:&quot;That's what I did. He called me, 'Watch this! Watch this!' Shut the f**k up, fa**ot!&quot;Kai Cenat quickly intervened, instructing all of his associates to &quot;get out&quot; of his streaming room:&quot;Yo! Come on! Get out. Get out. Get out. Get out. Get out. Get the f**k out, gang! Get out! Get out! Get out! All of y'all, get out!&quot;The two-time Streamer of the Year award winner also expressed his discontent with RaKai's actions:&quot;Why is RaKai talking like that, though? Why is he talking like that?! Why are you even calling n***as from... what are you even talking about? It's kind of crazy how I can't even control s**t on my own f**king stream. I can't control nothing! It's like, bro, the s**t that is being said is ridiculous! Like, why is you even talking like that? Like, why is you even saying slurs and s**t?&quot;Dezz issues an apology for using the homophobic F-slur at RaKai during their heated altercationOn September 7, 2025, Dezz addressed the community following his altercation with RaKai on the Mafiathon 3 subathon and apologized for using the homophobic F-slur.He said:&quot;Yo, chat, I'm sorry for saying all them F-bombs. I'm a grown man, and I'm dead sorry. But for Syracuse, I'm not sorry, I ain't going to lie. Brooklyn, New York, Kai, I'm sorry. This platform has given us an opportunity, we can't take for granted. (Kai Cenat asks, 'Did y'all chop it up?') Yes, that's my baby glitch at the end of the day. But the world don't know that. Syracuse is in my DMs, telling me they're gonna clap me. 'Don't come into Syracuse.'&quot;While Dezz has apologized for using the F-slur on Kai Cenat's stream, RaKai has yet to issue a statement about the incident.