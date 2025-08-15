  • home icon
  "Even MrBeast was shocked": Fans react as xQc reveals he has over $100 million in crypto

"Even MrBeast was shocked": Fans react as xQc reveals he has over $100 million in crypto

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 15, 2025 10:03 GMT
Fans react to xQc
Fans react to xQc's crypto account balance (Image via Team Water || X @MrBeast)

During a charity livestream for Team Water on Kick, popular streamer Félix “xQc” Lengyel surprised fans and fellow creators by revealing his staggering crypto holdings. The event features Adin Ross, xQc, and MrBeast, and it aims to raise a record-breaking $12 million for charity.

The three content creators have been doing various on-stream activities, and one segment involved a lie detector test. During the test, Adin Ross asked xQc,

“Do you have more than $100 million in your bank account?”

The streamer said “no,” and the lie-detecting machine confirmed it as true. However, MrBeast then followed up:

“Do you have more than $100 million in your crypto account?”

This time, Félix answered "yes," and the result again came back as true, shocking both Adin and MrBeast, while the live chat exploded with reactions as well.

Fans react to xQc's crypto wealth

The fans on X had a lot to say about the clip:

"That’s f**ing crazy, even MrBeast was shocked. Yea MrBeast’s companies are worth a billion. But that’s if he sold it all. He doesn’t even have 100 million liquid." X user @TimmieTwo
"Why does he not give some of it away? he doesn't need all of it" X user @Emmacutestest
"Having 100M+ in assets and still going live everyday for 10 hours deserves more respect" X user @shelovesrey
"I mean he said he could buy the whole AMP and he wasn't lying" X user @101Rand0m
"He’s been holding foreverrrr… this that one famous hard drive he be yappin bout, this why he told Kai he’d clear his a** just w that lil hard drive 😭 bro prolly got quarter B+ in that ledger" X user @mr_ez
How is xQc so rich?

xQc has been streaming for many years, consistently ranking among the most-watched creators on Twitch. In 2023, he reportedly signed a $100 million deal with Kick, while still maintaining his Twitch presence.

With revenue generation through streaming, sponsorships, and platform deals, it's not really surprising that his crypto holdings alone could exceed $100 million.

What is the TeamWater initiative by MrBeast and Mark Rober?

TeamWater is a global charity campaign launched by Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson and Mark Rober. They have an ambitious goal to raise $40 million by August 31, 2025, and bring clean drinking water to millions of people worldwide.

This is MrBeast and Mark's third major philanthropy campaign, following TeamTrees and TeamSeas, both of which exceeded their targets.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Angad Sharma
