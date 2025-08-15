"Even MrBeast was shocked": Fans react as xQc reveals he has over $100 million in crypto

During a charity livestream for Team Water on Kick, popular streamer Félix “xQc” Lengyel surprised fans and fellow creators by revealing his staggering crypto holdings. The event features Adin Ross, xQc, and MrBeast, and it aims to raise a record-breaking $12 million for charity.The three content creators have been doing various on-stream activities, and one segment involved a lie detector test. During the test, Adin Ross asked xQc,“Do you have more than $100 million in your bank account?”The streamer said “no,” and the lie-detecting machine confirmed it as true. However, MrBeast then followed up:“Do you have more than $100 million in your crypto account?”This time, Félix answered &quot;yes,&quot; and the result again came back as true, shocking both Adin and MrBeast, while the live chat exploded with reactions as well.Fans react to xQc's crypto wealthThe fans on X had a lot to say about the clip:&quot;That’s f**ing crazy, even MrBeast was shocked. Yea MrBeast’s companies are worth a billion. But that’s if he sold it all. He doesn’t even have 100 million liquid.&quot; X user @TimmieTwo&quot;Why does he not give some of it away? he doesn't need all of it&quot; X user @Emmacutestest &quot;Having 100M+ in assets and still going live everyday for 10 hours deserves more respect&quot; X user @shelovesrey&quot;I mean he said he could buy the whole AMP and he wasn't lying&quot; X user @101Rand0m&quot;He’s been holding foreverrrr… this that one famous hard drive he be yappin bout, this why he told Kai he’d clear his a** just w that lil hard drive 😭 bro prolly got quarter B+ in that ledger&quot; X user @mr_ezHow is xQc so rich?xQc has been streaming for many years, consistently ranking among the most-watched creators on Twitch. In 2023, he reportedly signed a $100 million deal with Kick, while still maintaining his Twitch presence.With revenue generation through streaming, sponsorships, and platform deals, it's not really surprising that his crypto holdings alone could exceed $100 million.What is the TeamWater initiative by MrBeast and Mark Rober?TeamWater is a global charity campaign launched by Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson and Mark Rober. They have an ambitious goal to raise $40 million by August 31, 2025, and bring clean drinking water to millions of people worldwide.This is MrBeast and Mark's third major philanthropy campaign, following TeamTrees and TeamSeas, both of which exceeded their targets.Read more articles here:MrBeast left shocked after Sophie Rain pitches to donate $1,000,000 to TeamWaterMrBeast asks fans to &quot;chill&quot; about Kai Cenat not donating to TeamWaterStable Ronaldo says he may not participate in upcoming FaZe Clan subathon