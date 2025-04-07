Has Vitaly been deported from the Philippines? Controversial streamer's current situation explored

Russian-born American YouTuber and Kick streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (or simply "Vitaly") is currently facing a host of troubles following his arrest in Bonifacio Global City (Philippines) on April 2, 2025. For context, he was being accused of disruptive behavior, unauthorized use of property, and inappropriate remarks.

Ad

Today (April 7, 2025), he was presented in front of the media where Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed that the streamer will not be deported from the Philippines so that he can face the court for his alleged actions. The streamer will remain in the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Muntinlupa.

Speaking to the press, Remulla said (transcript via gmanetwork.com):

"He will remain at the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Muntinlupa while he awaits his trial. We will not deport him. He will be held accountable by the law here in the Philippines."

Ad

Trending

The YouTuber was publicly called out for "belittling" the Filipino laws (transcript via rappler.com):

"Filipinos are the most desired in the world. First one to be hired, last one to be fired. When Filipinos travel abroad, it’s rare that a case is filed against them, and we respect the laws of the countries we visit. Now, a Russian-American comes to the Philippines and belittles us. He belittled our laws."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What is controversial streamer Vitaly accused of in the Philippines?

Vitaly is known for his IRL antics and vigilantism. The streamer has previously faced criticism for his behavior. Recently, during a visit to the Philippines, he was accused of mistreating and harassing the public, including allegedly threatening people with robbery. In one instance, he said:

"Madam, I am going to f**king rob you."

Ad

He was also heard using abrasive language:

"I'm going to give you money. No, okay. Okay, 'cus you've got a Covid mask you liberal f**k. Go get your vaccine!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

He is also facing complaints of attempted theft, which were captured during one of his livestreams. In the video, he allegedly picked up a security personnel’s hat and ran. In addition to this incident, he was also seen recklessly riding a motorcycle on the road:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following his alleged antics and arrest, his Kick account was banned. He had previously faced a temporary suspension from the platform in November 2024 after he was seen performing a N*zi salute.

Those familiar with Vitaly know that this isn't the first time the streamer has been arrested. He has a history of multiple arrests, including a notable incident in April 2020, when he was charged with aggravated battery.

He was also arrested in Egypt in January 2020 after filming himself climbing the Pyramids of Giza. Climbing the pyramids is strictly prohibited by law, but he went ahead with it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyan Mukherjee Shreyan is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, focusing on streamer content. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature, and journalism was the most logical next step for him. Although titles like FIFA 08 and GTA San Andreas acted as the catalyst for his love of video games, the exponential growth of the streaming community also propelled his interest in the genre. He also has a prior work experience of 2 years.



Shreyan considers factual and accurate content to be the most important as a creator and a reader. He ensures this by double checking every piece of information in his articles and sourcing it from streamers directly rather than depend on third parties. His works have caught the attention of the heavyweights, with the PR team of Sidemen (a YouTube group he’s been following since his teenage days) and Chess.com reaching out to him for sending exclusive press releases.



Shreyan would love to drop into the virtual world of FIFA/EA FC and explore it further but, he would recommend playing Red Dead Redemption 2 to gaming skeptics for its top-tier gameplay, story and characters. During his downtime, he enjoys balancing his interests in reading, watching films and sports, and of course, playing video games. Know More