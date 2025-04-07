Has Vitaly been deported from the Philippines? Controversial streamer's current situation explored

Russian-born American YouTuber and Kick streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (or simply "Vitaly") is currently facing a host of troubles following his arrest in Bonifacio Global City (Philippines) on April 2, 2025. For context, he was being accused of disruptive behavior, unauthorized use of property, and inappropriate remarks.
Today (April 7, 2025), he was presented in front of the media where Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed that the streamer will not be deported from the Philippines so that he can face the court for his alleged actions. The streamer will remain in the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Muntinlupa.
Speaking to the press, Remulla said (transcript via gmanetwork.com):
"He will remain at the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Muntinlupa while he awaits his trial. We will not deport him. He will be held accountable by the law here in the Philippines."
The YouTuber was publicly called out for "belittling" the Filipino laws (transcript via rappler.com):
"Filipinos are the most desired in the world. First one to be hired, last one to be fired. When Filipinos travel abroad, it’s rare that a case is filed against them, and we respect the laws of the countries we visit. Now, a Russian-American comes to the Philippines and belittles us. He belittled our laws."
What is controversial streamer Vitaly accused of in the Philippines?
Vitaly is known for his IRL antics and vigilantism. The streamer has previously faced criticism for his behavior. Recently, during a visit to the Philippines, he was accused of mistreating and harassing the public, including allegedly threatening people with robbery. In one instance, he said:
"Madam, I am going to f**king rob you."
He was also heard using abrasive language:
"I'm going to give you money. No, okay. Okay, 'cus you've got a Covid mask you liberal f**k. Go get your vaccine!"
He is also facing complaints of attempted theft, which were captured during one of his livestreams. In the video, he allegedly picked up a security personnel’s hat and ran. In addition to this incident, he was also seen recklessly riding a motorcycle on the road:
Following his alleged antics and arrest, his Kick account was banned. He had previously faced a temporary suspension from the platform in November 2024 after he was seen performing a N*zi salute.
Those familiar with Vitaly know that this isn't the first time the streamer has been arrested. He has a history of multiple arrests, including a notable incident in April 2020, when he was charged with aggravated battery.
He was also arrested in Egypt in January 2020 after filming himself climbing the Pyramids of Giza. Climbing the pyramids is strictly prohibited by law, but he went ahead with it.