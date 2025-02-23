HasanAbi and Trash Taste Podcast drama explained

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" had a hot take during the latest Trash Taste Podcast. For those unaware of the show, it is hosted by The Anime Man, Gigguk, and CDawgVA, and focuses on anime and Japanese otaku culture. The podcast has over 1.66 million YouTube subscribers, and it recently invited the political streamer (Hasan) to the channel.

Hasan, currently touring Japan, shared his thoughts on a popular anime called Blue Lock. It is based on high school soccer players from across Japan. Yoichi Isagi is the main protagonist of the series. Speaking about the anime, Hasan said:

"Blue Lock is a boy love anime. The only part in Blue Lock that doesn't fully make a BL (boy love) is that they don't kiss."

Japanese-Australian YouTuber The Anime Man said:

"There are sometimes when you have two characters and they're like, why do I feel tension here?"

Hasan replied:

"Okay, that's Blue Lock."

The official Trash Taste Podcast X page shared a clip of this discussion. However, the clip garnered mixed comments from the fan base. One user wrote:

"Why is Hasan the only guy this podcast can afford?" said @hayasaka_aryan

Here are some other reactions:

"I pray that one day this man turns to a better moral code. Because he is a leader just rn. He is a f**king idiot and on purpose," said @s_bibleman

"You guys are so gross for platforming this loser lmao," said @BathoryDusk

"This is in bad taste literally. Not in a funny way either. Horrible PR move," said @bobacola

Not every comment was critical. It's worth noting that some of the criticism also stemmed out of Hasan's previous controversies. In light of that, one user wrote:

"Idk why people are sending hate for stuff that’s not said on the podcast as if they just wanted a reason to hate on it," said @Aaron0173719933

Why is HasanAbi considered a controversial streamer?

HasanAbi is among the most popular streamers and political commentators on the platform. However, he also faces significant criticism, largely due to his past remarks and statements. For example, in January 2024, he collaborated with a Twitch streamer, Houthi Pirate.

It's unclear whether the streamer himself is affiliated with the organization. For context, the Houthis are a political and military group that emerged from Yemen in the 1990s.

HasanAbi has also been accused of promoting anti-Semitic views on Twitch. These allegations were amplified by podcast host and YouTuber Ethan Klein on his H3 Podcast channel.

Klein also highlighted HasanAbi's stream with the alleged Houthi, claiming that Twitch is protecting him. He further accused Hasan of promoting Chinese propaganda and called him out for making memes that hinted at violence.

