How old is LDShadowLady? Age and all about the YouTuber as she welcomes a baby girl

English YouTuber LDShadowLady recently welcomed a baby girl with her husband and fellow influencer Joel SmallishBeans. She announced the news via an Instagram post on August 5, 2025.“We are happy to announce the birth of our daughter. Welcome to the world, little one,” the caption read, which was accompanied by an image of the couple with their newborn.LDShadowLady, whose real name is Elizabeth, was born in the United Kingdom on October 7, 1992, and is now 32 years old. Her husband was born on June 29, 1993.She and SmallishBeans have been together since January 2012 and got engaged in November 2017, after more than five years of dating. Later, the pair walked down the aisle in May 2019. In August 2025, they became parents for the first time. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostExploring further the life and career of LDShadowLadyLDShadowLady, who also goes by the nickname Lizzie, is a YouTube content creator and gamer who runs a self-titled YouTube channel with over 7.4 million subscribers. She is a member of The Pixel Pact and is well recognized for her Minecraft series called ‘ShadowCraft.’Elizabeth is a computer animation and visualization graduate from Liverpool’s John Moores University (batch 2012-2015). She began her YouTube journey in 2010, after being influenced by Minecraft YouTubers Kevin and Zack Scott.She became viral the following year, after releasing her commentaries, gameplay videos, and montages of her best gameplay moments from Call of Duty and The Sims 4. During her initial days, Lizzie ran her own private server, ‘The Land,’ inspired by the show Firefly, and dropped gameplay videos of horror games like Amnesia.In September 2011, Elizabeth launched a single-player Minecraft series titled ‘Let’s Play Minecraft, followed by another series called ‘Minecraft Singleplayer.’ These were succeeded by her most popular series, ‘ShadowCraft,’ in 2013. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLDShadowLady has a younger sister named Maddie who runs the YouTube channel Microglitching. The siblings share a close bond, and details of their childhood were portrayed in the ‘Draw My Life’ video series by Lizzie in July 2015.While Elizabeth was born, raised, and spent most of her life in England, she was briefly in Virginia, USA, in 2011. At present, she lives in the north of England with her husband Joel SmallishBeans, their newborn daughter, a cat named Buddy, and a dog called Meri.LDShadowLady is passionate about Irish dancing and came out as bisexual via an X post on June 28, 2021. She uses she/ her pronouns as per her Instagram bio, where she has 1.5 million followers.Joel and Lizzie met for the first time in September 2011 during a game convention called GameFEST in the UK. Four months later, they reportedly began seeing each other and have been together ever since.She chose the online alias LDShadowLady as it was her XBOX gamertag when she first started her YouTube journey, fifteen years ago. As explained by the YouTube star over the years, LD stands for her initial ‘Lizzie D’ while the rest was inspired by her favorite YouTuber ‘NDTitanLady.’LDShadowLady is one of six Minecraft YouTubers who were asked to lend their voice to Minecraft Story Mode. She is a fan of the artist LIGHTS. Lizzie has collaborated with fellow gaming YouTubers, including TheOrionSound and Joey Graceffa, for series such as CrazyCraft, TrollCraft, One Life, and X Life.