Popular streamer Adin Ross has stated that he will start multi-streaming on Twitch and Kick, a day after he went live on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform for the first time in more than two years. On September 23, 2025, a 56-second video from the 24-year-old's livestream surfaced on X.In it, Adin Ross opened up about his plans for simultaneously broadcasting on Twitch and Kick. He said:&quot;I ain't going to lie, chat, I will tell you guys one thing that I noticed. And if you were in my Twitch stream last night, I'mma speak. Twitch has a different energy to it. Okay? So, listen to what I realized last night. I think we all felt the energy, as a viewer and as myself, you felt the energy to Twitch. Now, I will purposely let you guys know, I'll probably multi-stream, or I'll do some type of Twitch streams with certain streams.&quot;The Florida native then claimed that he would livestream content that he deemed &quot;sketchy&quot; or violated Twitch's Terms of Service (ToS) on Kick: &quot;If there are streams that I know that I can either get ToS for or somebody coming on my stream that I know for sure, it might be kind of like a, you know, like a toss-up, if it's going to be, you know, like, sketchy. You know what I mean? I'm going to make sure we are on Kick because I don't want anything to be happening. For example, we are, obviously, yeah, I just want to be very careful with who I collab with, with what's going to be said because, guys, on Twitch, you've got to walk on tippy-toes. You know that. And that's not bad.&quot;Adin Ross to potentially collaborate with Young Thug on Sunday, September 28, 2025During an IRL livestream on the same day (September 23, 2025), Adin Ross connected with American rapper Young Thug via a FaceTime call. During their conversation, the musician mentioned that he would be visiting Miami, Florida, on Sunday, September 28, 2025, and would go to the Kick streamer's house.Young Thug said:&quot;I come back to Miami on Monday. I mean, on Sunday night or Monday morning in Miami. I've got to see my PO. So, if I land there on Sunday, I'mma land and will come straight-up to your house. We are locked in.&quot;Adin Ross responded:&quot;Bet, bro. All right, we locked! We locked! All right, bro. Can't wait for the album. Can't wait to listen to it. All right, bro. All right, chat, Adin x Young Thug, you heard it.&quot;Adin Ross and Young Thug were originally scheduled to collaborate on September 7, 2025. However, the livestream never materialized.