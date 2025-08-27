"Ain't nothing wrong with that": Adin Ross wants Raja Jackson to fight in Brand Risk Boxing following latter's recent controversy

On August 23, 2025, Raja Jackson, son of former UFC champion Quinton &quot;Rampage&quot; Jackson, caused the hospitalization of wrestler Stuart &quot;Syko Stu&quot; Smith during a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy event after Raja stormed into the ring, landing 20 punches to an apparently unconscious Smith's head, in what was meant to be a staged wrestling segment.Following the event, content creators and sportspersons across the industries called for Raja Jackson's arrest. Adin Ross sided with the MMA fighter, offering him a spot on his next Brand Risk boxing card. On August 26, 2025, the Kick streamer acknowledged the backlash Raja received, but still advocated for his Brand Risk participation:&quot;I see Raja's getting a lot of hate online. I want Raja to fight on Brand Risk. I think it's only right...I want him to fight on Brand Risk, ain't nothing wrong with that.&quot;Adin and Raja are connected through the Kick streaming space, considering the former has collaborated with the latter's father, Rampage, who is also active on the platform with his broadcasts consistently featuring Raja. Most recently, the two visited YouTuber WhistlinDiesel in late June 2025.Adin Ross claims Raja Jackson's Brand Risk participation was &quot;already in talks&quot;Adin Ross launched Brand Risk in January 2024, and most recently, he hosted the ninth edition of the event, with creators like Melt, Raud, Scam Likey, and Hood Meals stepping into the ring.The streamer also anticipated the criticism he may receive if he &quot;platformed&quot; Raja Jackson, stating the MMA fighter's Brand Risk involvement was predetermined:&quot;I know a lot of people are like, 'Hey, you're f**king platforming a guy who beat the f**k out of...' We were already in talks.&quot;In terms of a match-up, Ross mentioned controversial British Kick member, HS TikkyTokky, as an opponent for Raja Jackson:&quot;Raja vs HS.&quot;In other news, Adin Ross asserted that Drake has expressed a willingness to face Kick CEO Ed Craven in a Brand Risk Boxing match without compensation.