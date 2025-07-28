“And still they ask for donations”- Netizens react to Adin Ross claiming he made $1 million from 25 streams on Kick

In a recent livestream, Adin Ross claimed that he made $1 million through his streams on Kick. He showcased some figures on stream that displayed his earnings on the streaming platform.The American streamer is popular for his gaming streams and collaborations with celebrities. He used to stream on Twitch but was banned multiple times from the platform for alleged hate speech, homophobia, and more. In 2023, Ross started streaming on Kick, just a few weeks before he received another ban on Twitch.In a clip from the stream on Sunday, July 27, shared by @FearedBuck on X, Ross revealed that he has made $1 million through 25 streams on Kick. He showed a dashboard of some of his earnings from his previous streams as well.Also Read: Adin Ross calls LeBron James a &quot;piece of s**t&quot; for dancing to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'Fans online reacted to this, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:&quot;And still they ask for donations.&quot;&quot;Even if you invested your wisely money it would take 45 years to reach 1 million dollars,&quot; another person wrote.&quot;That's more than kai makes in 4 months holy s**t the levels have been clear this whole time but we've been deluded into thinking kai was richer,&quot; another netizen commented.Some fans also mentioned Ross promoting Kick, as one tweeted:&quot;That’s cool but show me what people are making with 10-40 viewers because that’s probably the average streamer on the platform… It’s always these huge creators telling their numbers as if that’s surprising&quot;&quot;i get promoting kick but the irs on that,&quot; one X user commented.&quot;Adin cool &amp; all but Every time i see a clip is him trying to convince ppl to move to kick lol , nobody wants to move to kick , the app is awful,&quot; another person wrote.Also read: &quot;70-30 is still r*pe&quot;: Adin Ross comments on N3on's livestreaming deal with TwitchAdin Ross announces plan for a 48 to 72-hour stream on a survival islandDuring his Kick stream on Sunday, Adin Ross also announced a plan to do a stream on a survival island. He said that it would feature Nick &quot;FaZe Lacy&quot;, Felix &quot;xQc&quot;, and numerous other streamers and would run for 48 to 72 hours.Ross said:&quot;September, Lacy and I will be on a private island. Probably for 48 to 72 hours. And we will basically be inviting other streamers, it's like a survival-based island. So, we already have the island picked out. The person is actually gifting me the island.&quot; He further added:&quot;We can do whatever we want to this island. Whatever! So, island is coming. Adin, Lacy, xQc is also in. Adin, Lacy, xQc. We need one more person. The island needs to be named Adin Ross Island, only way I'm doing it.&quot;Ross also added that BenDaDonnn will also be there on the island, which he said he had already received as a gift. The stream is scheduled to take place in September 2025.Ross' announcement also faced backlash from some fans, who pointed out that Kai Cenat had also announced a similar show earlier this year.Also read: Adin Ross announces survival island stream with popular streamers, fans accuse him of &quot;copying&quot; Kai Cenat