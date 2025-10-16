"Another plot twist?": xQc shocked by HasanAbi's claims that his dog was not wearing a collar while discussing recent controversy

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix &quot;xQc&quot; was left shocked by Hasan &quot;HasanAbi's&quot; recent claims that his pet dog, Kaya, was not wearing a collar in the viral video that sparked the 'CollarGate' controversy, describing the political commentator's statements as &quot;another plot twist.&quot;During a livestream on October 15, 2025, xQc watched a video posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which HasanAbi claimed that a &quot;group of people&quot; shared videos of his interaction with his dog, who alleged that he &quot;zapped&quot; the animal. HasanAbi elaborated:&quot;Third group of people are the ones who were like, 'Look at this clip. Look at that clip. Look at this clip. Like, it's obvious. He's moving his arms around. Like, he's f**king constantly in a state of zapping.' And they moved away from the initial conversation, which was... they moved away from the initial conversation, which was that, like, she didn't even have that collar on to begin with. And the only reason why I showed the collar was because people were clipping other instances.&quot;Hasan claims that Kaya didn’t have the collar on during the incident. He then proceeds to explain why shock collars aren’t actually that bad. byu/TopWay312 inLivestreamFailxQc was taken aback after hearing this and exclaimed:&quot;What?! What?! I didn't see this clip today. What?! Another plot twist? Okay. Yo, chat, guys, I'm not even making it up, I swear, chat, I think this is the sixth plot twist. I think we're either at five or six. Sixth plot... you cannot, there's no way he is saying this. I didn't even see this. Let me see this clip. Whoever said that? Initial conversation about having the collar on or not? That was never any conversation. Who said this?! Somebody find the person who said that. I don't think anybody has ever said this! Hold on, now!&quot;&quot;It's used in the training of, like, dogs in general&quot; - HasanAbi responds to those asking if using a shock collar on dogs is &quot;illegal&quot;In the video mentioned above, which was posted to the r/LivestreamFail, after HasanAbi claimed that his dog was not wearing a collar in the viral clip that started the CollarGate controversy, he responded to a live viewer's question about whether shock collars are &quot;illegal.&quot;HasanAbi said:&quot;'First of all, are any of the collars illegal?' No! Even in the maximalist position, even if, like, even if what the people are claiming are just, like, a significant threat or whatever, like, I have said this already - e-collars that have shocking compontents that feel like a tense machine, which I have used on myself in the past because, you know, I'm around dogs that have been trained with that and use it, not only is it not illegal, but it's also straight-up used in the e-fencing for people, and it's used in the training of, like, dogs in general.&quot;In other news, H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein recently compared HasanAbi to Jason &quot;Pirate Software&quot; by saying that &quot;they both had a second puberty.&quot;