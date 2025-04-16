Asmongold says Brittt's decision-making abilities are "partially compromised" while reacting to her alleged custody battle with Erobb221

Twitch streamer Zack “Asmongold” shared his thoughts on the ongoing alleged custody battle between Eric “Erobb221” and Brittany “Brittt.” He voiced concerns about Brittt’s judgment, suggesting that her ability to make decisions might be compromised, such as her questionable statements about the moon landing. He also cast his doubts on the alleged leak that disclosed private information about her legal battle with Erobb221.

Zack clarified that he likes Brittt, but he questioned her decision-making skills and if the recent leak was legitimate, saying:

“Listen, I like Brittt. I think Brittt’s a very nice girl. I’ve spoken to her multiple times but I’m gonna have to say it the way it is. If you are unsure about the moon landing, your decision making facilities are at least partially compromised. That being said, I would not write this off as a leak. I’m just saying…I’m not trying to…I’m just saying.”

Asmongold was reacting to a clip where Brittt questioned if the moon landings really happened. She has made multiple comments about the topic throughout her career and faced criticism from other content creators about it.

Erobb221 and Brittt’s alleged legal battle explored

Brittt claimed that her account was hacked on April 14, 2025, and stated that the attacker allegedly shared private information about her custody battle after going online for five minutes. An alleged court document was found in the leaks that said:

“BRITTANY ALEXANDER should be designated as the conservator who has the exclusive right to designate the primary residence of the child.”

The document also included information about the alleged child support that Brittt has requested from Erobb221. It says:

“ERIC ROBBINS should be ordered to provide support for the child, including the payment of child support and medical and dental support in the manner specified by the Court. BRITTANY ALEXANDER requests that the payments for the support of the child survive the death of ERIC ROBBINS and become the obligations of ERIC ROBBINS's estate."

News about the custody battle broke shortly, just weeks after Brittt shared that she had a miscarriage, claiming that the child was Eric’s. She said:

"All I'm going to say - the baby was Eric's, and he knew about it. And, that's all I'm going to say. So, I don't want stupid rumors out there. And that's it, and that's all I'm going to say."

Erobb221 has not addressed the recent leaks or Britt’s claims on his social media platforms or livestreams. He is currently on an indefinite break from content creation.

