Behzinga's wife claims he suffered concussion after Sidemen member threw bottle at him during video filming

Faith Louisa Kelly Payne, Ethan &quot;Behzinga&quot; Payne's wife, has claimed the YouTuber suffered a concussion after Sidemen member Harry &quot;W2S&quot; Lewis threw a bottle at him during video filming. In a video posted on social media, Faith commented on a recent Sidemen Sunday video in which W2S appeared to throw a bottle at Behzinga's head while the two were riding in different golf carts.At the 24-minute mark of Sidemen's video titled SIDEMEN DRUNK ALL SPORTS GOLF, Behzinga said the following when W2S threw a water bottle at him:&quot;That was a little bit crazy. The back of the head is crazy. That is crazy! I should put you in the chin right now. I want you to know - Harry chucked a full bottle of water at the back of my skull. I feel a headache.&quot;Timestamp - 00:24:05While responding to those who claimed Ethan &quot;ruined the vibes,&quot; Faith expressed her belief that the 30-year-old content creator suffered a concussion during the filming of the video.&quot;People are saying, 'Oh, classic Ethan ruining the vibes,' whatever. When he got home, bearing in mind this like a whole 24 hours later, he was in bed. Like, he doesn't miss out on football games. Ethan, we had sports day like, again, 24 hours after he got home. Everyone was clapping, he was the only person clapping out of sync. And I was like, 'Are you all right?' Like, genuinely, I think he actually had a concussion.&quot;&quot;It's human f**king nature to crash out after you've just been hurt&quot; - Faith slams the online community for &quot;bashing&quot; Behzinga's character after he got hurt during the Sidemen Sunday video filmingAfter explaining why she believed Behzinga was concussed, Faith voiced discontent with the online community for &quot;bashing&quot; the content creator's character. Insisting that her husband's &quot;vibe was fine&quot; before he got hurt, Faith said:&quot;You all coming for his character as well, bashing his f**king character... for what? Vibes? His vibe was fine before he got hurt. And if he's been hurt, he's allowed an emotional reaction. Like, it's human f**king nature to crash out after you've just been hurt. It's normal. Like, they're not performing monkeys, they're human beings, so you just need to f**king relax sometimes. Like, it just comes across f**king foul! Really, to be honest with you.&quot;Faith went on to express how upset she was with the community's response:&quot;What did you want him to do? Get up and clap? Spin? Like I said, he literally came home with a f**king concussion, and that is no downplay. But it was annoying, low-key. But very much real!&quot;As of this writing, neither W2S nor Sidemen have responded to Faith's claims that Behzinga sustained a concussion.