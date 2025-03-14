"Come and get us!": Gary Neville challenges Sidemen to a match after reacting to 2025 Sidemen Charity Match

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has challenged the British YouTuber group Sidemen for a match after reacting to the impressive viewership pulled by the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match that was held on March 8, 2025. The former footballer was on the It's Called Soccer podcast with Rebecca Lowe on the 24th episode when he issued the challenge.

Ad

During the March 13 episode, host Rebecca Lowe brought up how Wembley Stadium had been sold out for the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match and that it raised above $6 million in the process. After hearing this, Gary Neville went on to suggest that The Overlap, one of It's Called Soccer's sister podcasts, should put together a team and play against the YouTubers next year:

"Do you know something that I thought about? We should get an Overlap team together and go play them, don't we, in Wembley next year."

Ad

Trending

Rebecca Lowe pointed out that the content creators in the Sidemen Charity Match are younger, but acknowledged how much experience former Premier League footballers would be bringing to the table. This led Gary Neville to openly challenge the Sidemen, stating:

"You think, do you think they will beat us? I don't know; I am asking the questions here. Are they good, these guys? Sidemen, come and get us! We are The Overlap."

Ad

Gary Neville puts forward "amazing" lineup as potential team for next year's Sidemen Charity Match

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Overlap podcast is hosted by former British footballers with plenty of star power. Its main hosts include Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, Ian Wright, and Roy Keane, with other famous players dropping by occasionally. After talking about potentially playing in next year's Charity Match, Neville and Rebecca Lowe started theorizing a lineup including these retired football stars.

Lowe noted how Gary Neville himself, including others, would be part of the starting 11:

Ad

"So you [Gary Neville], Jamie [Jamie Carragher], Wrighty [Ian Wright], Roy [Roy Keane], Jill [Jill Scott]."

Neville added other friends of the show who could join them against the British YouTuber group:

"Scholesy [Paul Scholes], Wazza [Wayne Rooney], Peter Schmeichel in the net. Overlapping guests, I mean, we could be an amazing sort of team for them to play against. Come on, let's get it on, why not?"

As Gary Neville noted, famous names such as Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane, and Paul Scholes in the team make them a prime candidate for a football charity match like the ones hosted by the Sidemen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback