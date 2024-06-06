Dana White calls Adin Ross "hardcore" for gambling millions of dollars

UFC president Dana White recently commented on Kick streamer Adin Ross' gambling habits. On June 5, 2024, White appeared as a guest on the FLAGRANT podcast, hosted by American stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh.

At the two-hour mark of the podcast, the 54-year-old stated that "only a couple of guys" gamble like Ross does. He told the story of Charles Barkley wagering $650,000 at a party.

White elaborated:

"I think that if you f**king... really, there are only a couple of guys in the world, here in the United States and in Vegas, that play like I play. I'll tell you this, though - Charles Barkley is a gambler, too. Charles Barkley came to Power Slap and the one that we did at the Durango and I have a big gambling party after, and he f**king beat him for, like, $650,000."

White then mentioned Ross, bringing up the content creator's gambling sessions. According to him, the 23-year-old won millions and lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He said:

"Well, these influencers, too! So, Adin Ross comes to Power Slap and Adin Ross will play f**kin... this kid is what? 22? He goes on f**king... he's up a million, he's down $750,000, he's up a $1,500,000 in a f**king Power Slap weekend!"

White went on to describe the indefinitely banned Twitch personality as "hardcore," saying:

"Adin Ross is hardcore. He plays hardcore, too."

Timestamp: 02:03:25

"Most of you don't even know" - When Dana White referred to Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, and IShowSpeed as the "most powerful people on the internet"

Earlier this year, on February 10, 2024, Dana White's comments about Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, and Darren "IShowSpeed" went viral on social media. During the press conference at the Power Slap League 6 event, the UFC president commented on the aforementioned streamers' popularity.

White described Ross, Cenat, and IShowSpeed as the "most powerful people on the internet," saying:

"The most powerful people on the internet were in this room tonight, that most of you don't even know. Kai and Speed and [Adin] Ross are the three biggest streamers in the world, and they were in there tonight streaming."

Adin Ross is one of the most popular Kick streamers, boasting over 1.26 million followers on his channel. He, however, has not livestreamed for 12 days, with his most recent broadcast taking place on May 25, 2024.