Deji addresses drama involving Behzinga after the Sidemen member's comments annoyed him during his abs reveal stream

UK YouTuber Deji Olatunji has finally opened up about his recent wager worth £1,000,000 with his brother and fellow YouTuber JJ "KSI." For those unaware, Deji had to get six-pack abs by July 1. Failing to do so would lead him to forfeit (he had to wear a mankini). While the YouTuber's physique had improved drastically, the results weren't satisfactory (as per KSI's perusal).

While all of this was unfolding on KSI's stream, another YouTuber, Ethan "Behzinga," dialed in to remind Deji to forfeit, visibly annoying the latter. KSI revealed what Behzinga had said during their brief phone call:

"Ethan (Behzinga) just called to let me know that the forfeit should stand."

A visibly annoyed Deji replied:

"I’m not wearing the mankini, and if they try and make me I’ll fight them."

The clip went viral, dividing fans. Some believed that Behzinga's words were rather harsh at that point since Deji had worked hard to attain his physique. Addressing the drama, the latter said:

"I was pissed off. Obviously, there are some things that I saw in the chat and everything with the Sidemen. But like I said, I was at that point when anything would piss me off. When Ethan did the call it annoyed me, but Ethan did message me behind close doors and he did say he was joking."

He added:

"He was rooting for me. The very fact that he took time out of his way to message me, I appreciate that. I appreciate that a lot more than anything."

What did Deji say after losing the £1 million bet with KSI?

Deji finally revealed his physique live on KSI's stream on July 1, which was the deadline. However, the results were deemed unsatisfactory. Speaking about the seemingly failed challenge, Deji said this in his YouTube video:

"Unfortunately, the bet I had with my brother, the £1 million bet, yes I understand I had six months to do it but I left it for a month and a half, going on two months to really take it seriously. I have no excuse. I am not going to make excuses for myself, because that's what losers do. I refuse to make an excuse for myself."

He added:

"Yeah, I am annoyed at myself. JJ did give me a lot longer than two months to get the six-pack. I was going for a few things, regarding like a house and everything but that's again no excuse. I should have put the initiative in and got the six-pack."

The YouTuber also provided a before-and-after comparison of his 10-week body transformation. While he may not have won the bet, he did improve his physique significantly:

Deji posts a before-and-after comparison of his body transformation (Image via Instagram)

Deji is also an active boxer in the influencer boxing scene, recently participating in the Beta Squad vs AMP Charity Match in May 2024.

