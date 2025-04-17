"Denims looks really good": Harley Morenstein, aka Epic Meal Time, comments on iDubbbz's Content Cop on Ethan Klein

YouTuber Harley Morenstein, also known as Epic Meal Time, shared his thoughts on the recent Content Cop video on Ethan Klein by Ian “iDubbbz.” He said that he wants to let it “marinate” in his mind before sharing an opinion. The YouTuber added that Denims looked “really good” in the video, leading to mixed reactions from his fans. He later clarified that his comments were about her appearance and not her controversies.

Just hours after the new Content Cop video dropped, Harley talked about how the video was a “lot to process,” saying:

“The content cop was a lot to process since I feel partially tied up with Creator Clash 3 and all that. I will let it marinate in my mind before I can conjure up a meaningful thought. As for my initial thoughts? I have only one right now…Denims looks really good.”

For those unaware, Denims is a popular Twitch streamer known for her political commentary. She was involved in a controversy with Ethan Klein and was also a part of the new Content Cop video about him. Denims allegedly encouraged Child Protective Services (CPS) calls to Ethan’s house. Some people criticized Harley’s comments about her, with X user @helplesshumans saying:

“denims? you mean the chick who encouraged CPS calls to ethan’s house because “children don’t remember”?”

Harley responded to the tweet, saying:

“Yes. That’s very bad for sure. I was legit just commenting on how she looked.”

Content creators criticize iDubbbz for collaborating with Denims

Twitch streamers Zack “Asmongold” and Felix “xQc” called out iDubbbz for collaborating with Denims and other left-leaning creators. At the end of the new Content Cop video, Ian thanked several content creators like Denims, Hasan “HasanAbi, Noah Samsen, and Morgan “Frogan.” Asmongold reacted to the credits and said:

“Thanks to the creators who helped put this together. Oh yeah, this is going to get people mad at him because these are all the left-wing political people on Twitter. That's going to get people really, really pi**ed off."

xQc had a similar reaction and claimed that the creators with whom iDubbbz collaborated are “the most content creators of all time.” He said:

"Oh, hell no! Oh, hell no! Bro, 'Content Cop' and he picked the people that are the most content coppable of all time? Bro, you cannot make this up. He picked the most content coppable people of all time and makes a content cop with them? I can't, I can't."

The new Content Cop video on Ethan Klein has gained over 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours. iiDubbbz has not responded to the criticism from fans and other creators so far.

About the author Abhimannu Das Abhimannu Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. His writing journey started after he drew the attention of websites dedicated to Hearthstone, a game he'd played competitively. Since then, he has worked for multiple organizations. He has nearly 10 years of journalistic experience and over 3,500 articles to his name. He has also interviewed prominent esports teams like Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Bleed Esports.



Abhimannu's love of gaming was inspired by Pokemon Gold, which he played on a borrowed Gameboy Color at the age of eight. These days, he mostly sticks to multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, The Finals, etc. He is also particularly fond of Stardew Valley.



Abhimannu's hobbies are watching soccer and trying new dishes. Know More