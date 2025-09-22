Destiny opens up about his plans for YouTube after his channel got demonetized

Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, better known as &quot;Destiny,&quot; has spoken up about his plans on YouTube after his channel got demonetized. For those out of the loop, Destiny made headlines on September 19, 2025, when he stated that his official YouTube channel &quot;is going to get perma-banned soon&quot; after it was hit with broad demonitization.On September 20, 2025, the political commentator disclosed that his channel had been demonetized for a period of 90 days. He also elaborated on why the Google-owned video-sharing platform had made the decision, saying:&quot;'We recently reviewed your channel and found it is in violation of our creator responsibility guidelines.' I don't even know what that means. And they didn't list a particular video or anything, so I'm hoping it was just like a mass report or whatever.&quot;On September 21, 2025, a 44-second video from Destiny's recent Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X, in which the Nebraska native stated that if his channel does not generate revenue, it will become a &quot;huge money sink.&quot;He added:&quot;'What will happen to YouTube? Are the edited videos going to stop?' I'm not sure. I have to figure out what I want to do with my YouTube stuff. If it's not making money, then it is a huge money sink. But, I mean, obviously, the thing I want the most is, like, the exposure and everything. I don't want to lose all of that. And then, I imagine I would still keep it going to some extent. Just not 100% sure what that looks like.&quot;Destiny says he'll make a decision regarding his YouTube content after getting a response from a platform representativeThe conversation continued, with Destiny saying that he would make a decision regarding the content on his YouTube channel after receiving a response from a platform representative.He said:&quot;But I'll wait for, I guess, a word back from the partner guy. And then, after that, if we don't make any progress there, I'll probably, like, do a tweet to see if I can get him to review it that way, and if they say no for that, then I just have to decide what I want my monthly investment to look like.&quot;The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer's attention was drawn to a live viewer, who asked him if the demonetization affected his &quot;surrogate&quot; YouTube channels. Destiny responded:&quot;'Does it also impact your surrogate channels?' Yeah. If you're demonetized on YouTube, you can't make money on any channel.&quot;In other streamer news, YouTuber Alia &quot;SSSniperwolf&quot; claimed during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon that her ex-husband is suing her for &quot;all her money.&quot;