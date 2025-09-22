  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Destiny opens up about his plans for YouTube after his channel got demonetized

Destiny opens up about his plans for YouTube after his channel got demonetized

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Sep 22, 2025 06:11 GMT
Destiny opens up about his plans for YouTube after his channel got demonetized
Destiny opens up about his plans for YouTube after his channel got demonetized (Image via youtube.com/@destiny)

Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, better known as "Destiny," has spoken up about his plans on YouTube after his channel got demonetized. For those out of the loop, Destiny made headlines on September 19, 2025, when he stated that his official YouTube channel "is going to get perma-banned soon" after it was hit with broad demonitization.

Ad

On September 20, 2025, the political commentator disclosed that his channel had been demonetized for a period of 90 days. He also elaborated on why the Google-owned video-sharing platform had made the decision, saying:

"'We recently reviewed your channel and found it is in violation of our creator responsibility guidelines.' I don't even know what that means. And they didn't list a particular video or anything, so I'm hoping it was just like a mass report or whatever."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On September 21, 2025, a 44-second video from Destiny's recent Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X, in which the Nebraska native stated that if his channel does not generate revenue, it will become a "huge money sink."

He added:

"'What will happen to YouTube? Are the edited videos going to stop?' I'm not sure. I have to figure out what I want to do with my YouTube stuff. If it's not making money, then it is a huge money sink. But, I mean, obviously, the thing I want the most is, like, the exposure and everything. I don't want to lose all of that. And then, I imagine I would still keep it going to some extent. Just not 100% sure what that looks like."
Ad
Ad

Destiny says he'll make a decision regarding his YouTube content after getting a response from a platform representative

The conversation continued, with Destiny saying that he would make a decision regarding the content on his YouTube channel after receiving a response from a platform representative.

He said:

"But I'll wait for, I guess, a word back from the partner guy. And then, after that, if we don't make any progress there, I'll probably, like, do a tweet to see if I can get him to review it that way, and if they say no for that, then I just have to decide what I want my monthly investment to look like."
Ad

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer's attention was drawn to a live viewer, who asked him if the demonetization affected his "surrogate" YouTube channels. Destiny responded:

"'Does it also impact your surrogate channels?' Yeah. If you're demonetized on YouTube, you can't make money on any channel."

In other streamer news, YouTuber Alia "SSSniperwolf" claimed during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon that her ex-husband is suing her for "all her money."

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications