"He wants all my social media accounts": SSSniperwolf claims her ex-husband is suing her and wants "all her money"

YouTuber Alia &quot;SSSniperwolf&quot; has claimed that her ex-husband is suing her and wants &quot;all of her money,&quot; as well as &quot;all of her social media accounts.&quot; SSSniperwolf appeared as a guest on Twitch star Kai Cenat's ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon. During their conversation, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner wanted the YouTube content creator to explain &quot;what happened&quot; between her and Evan &quot;Sausage,&quot; her ex-husband.Kai Cenat asked:&quot;Wait, what happened to you and Mr. Sausage? I know what happened. So, he's suing you? Why? So, he owns half of that?&quot;In response, Alia confirmed that Sausage was suing her and said:&quot;Yeah, because he wants all my money. He has taken half of everything I own, and he still wants half of everything in the future. Like, all the future earnings, and everything. And he wants all my social media accounts, and he wants my new channel I just made.&quot;When Kai Cenat inquired how long she had been involved in the legal battle, SSSniperwolf responded:&quot;(Kai Cenat asks, 'How long has it been going on for?') Three years. (Kai Cenat asks, 'When do you think this is going to be over?') Hopefully, next year. This has been a long time. It's because we got legally married because my parents, like, basically forced us to get married. So, it's like, we had to, like... yeah.&quot;Netizens on X had a lot to say about SSSniperwolf's claims.&quot;If you have money, getting married without a prenup that spells out what your partner gets in a divorce is insane. Like, no prenup, no marriage. Period. Men are the ones that need that advice 95% of the time, but it applies to wealthy women, too.&quot; X user @johnhawkinsrwn posted.&quot;She needs to get a better lawyer and take his stuff instead&quot; X user @BrianTwofivetwo wrote.&quot;This is why you get prenups&quot; X user @EliasArizaJr13 remarked.&quot;In peak low IQ form, is showing why this is the case&quot; - Legal Mindset reacts to SSSniperwolf's claims that her ex-husband is suing her for &quot;all her money&quot;Andrew Esquire, a lawyer who runs the &quot;Legal Mindset&quot; YouTube channel, has commented on SSSniperwolf's claims that her ex-husband is suing her for &quot;all her money.&quot; While expressing his belief that Alia was &quot;learning the reality and unfairness of divorce law in the United States,&quot; Legal Mindset wrote:&quot;Most wealthy women sign prenuptial agreements, SSSniperwolf, in peak low IQ form, is showing why this is the case. She is also learning the reality and unfairness of divorce law in the United States, a reality many men already know. The system must be fixed.&quot;In other news, Donald Trump has called out influencers who &quot;cheered&quot; Charlie Kirk's death at the political activist's memorial service in Glendale, Arizona.