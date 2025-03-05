"Emotions come up, people cry": YourRAGE goes off at social media users criticizing Cinna for crying while recalling recent attack

FaZe Clan member Josh "YourRAGE" has criticized social media users who lambasted Twitch streamer Cinna for crying while addressing a recent incident during a broadcast. For context, Cinna, Valkyrae, and Emiru were threatened by a man during an IRL stream on March 2, 2025.

On March 3, 2025, Cinna and Valkyrae went live to discuss the situation. While recalling the incident, both streamers broke down in tears. Clips from the broadcast went viral as the pair explained how they escaped the individual, who had threatened them after Emiru declined to share her personal number with him.

While most of the community has shown support for the streamers, some have criticized Cinna for crying while retelling the events that took place. On his Twitch stream on March 4, 2025, YourRAGE called these critics "incels" who have never experienced serious "real-life situations":

"The internet houses a lot of— I know you all hate this word, but it is what it is— a lot of you incel ni**as that have never been in real life situations. Or haven't seen other people in real life situations, and how they handle the aftermath of speaking about a serious situation they are in."

YourRAGE defended Cinna, stating that it is normal for people to become emotional when discussing such incidents. He argued that any reasonable person would understand why the content creators would get emotional and told the critics to "shut the f**k up":

"Emotions come up, people cry. I promise you, that just happens. Any normal person watching this could understand why Cinna cried. I'm deada**! And if you haven't, you have been in no situation and you don't hang around enough people. Shut the f**k up!"

YourRAGE calls out social media users who do not understand why Cinna and Valkyrae got emotional while talking about recent incident

The streaming community has largely shown empathy towards Valkyrae, Emiru, and Cinna in the aftermath of the incident. Popular figures like Pokimane have highlighted the issue of female content creators being targeted and called on the police to take stalking seriously.

However, that has not stopped some people from blaming the Valkyrae, Emiru, and Cinna. Valkyrae had to issue a statement addressing accusations that the trio faked the incident. In a post on X, she noted that women frequently face stalkers, adding that "some men will hate women and blame women no matter the situation."

Male streamers like AMP's Agent 00 and CaseOh have shown support for their female counterparts. YourRAGE has also joined them with his latest Twitch stream, stating that "incels" who criticized Cinna and the others should stick to their side of the internet as their opinions do not matter:

"Stay on your little internet you little f**king geek and play Marvel Rivals. Shut the f**k up, ni**a. Your opinion on sh*t doesn't matter because you are a re... I ain't going to use the word, but you know what you is, you feel me?

YourRAGE also expressed relief that Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru had not suffered bodily harm:

"At the end of the day, I am glad everybody is okay. Ain't that right, chat?"

In related news, another female streamer, Amouranth, recently made headlines after three gunmen seemingly tried to rob her at gunpoint. The Kick streamer shared CCTV footage of the alleged robbers on X.

