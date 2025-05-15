FaZe Adapt suggests Jack Doherty was behind McKinley Richardson and FaZe Lacy's collaboration to promote adult content

Twitch streamer Alexander "FaZe Adapt" has suggested that Jack Doherty was behind Nick "FaZe Lacy" and McKinley Richardson's recent collaboration. For those unaware, FaZe Lacy and McKinley Richardson teamed up on May 4, 2025, for an IRL stream in Miami, Florida.

However, on May 14, 2025, Lacy posted an update to his official X Community about being used as "clickbait," supposedly by McKinley Richardson. Advising his audience not to get "scammed," the FaZe Clan member wrote:

"The fact i even have to make this tweet is insane. I am being used as clickbait, i am not in any pictures or videos. Please do not fall for this bulls**t and get scammed. My legal team and i will be getting it removed immediately. Don’t believe everything you see on the internet."

During a livestream on the same day, FaZe Adapt commented on the situation, insinuating that Jack Doherty was seemingly involved in Richardson's collaboration with FaZe Lacy.

"These girls don't run their accounts, right? It's ran by agencies or guys that type these crazy, psyched-out messages, where you gotta keep paying to, like, message them. It's f**ked, bro. It's f**ked! I feel bad for Lacy. I feel like it's some crazy, grand scheme, like, grand master plan, which Jack Doherty set this play in motion all along. Doesn't he get 90% of this s**t? You know what I mean? I don't know, bro. I don't know. That could be, you know what I mean, that could be crazy, bro."

Jack Doherty responded to FaZe Adapt's comments, saying:

"I’m honored you think that I put it all together cause that would be genius. But no, I just taught her how to do things a little too well😂 W play by her tho haha"

FaZe Adapt claims he warned FaZe Lacy ahead of his collaboration with McKinley Richardson

Another video from FaZe Adapt's livestream surfaced on X, in which he claimed to have warned FaZe Lacy ahead of his collaboration with McKinley Richardson. While claiming that a person "doesn't know" if a woman has a "hidden agenda" or is "looking at the relationship through a different perspective," the 27 year old said:

"This is what I talked to Lacy about all the time, because one thing about being someone who's a streamer and a content creator, and this is what I was saying before you guys started talking about the plant moving and s**t, is if you're talking to a girl, you're not ever going to know for certain if it's genuine or real. Especially, if you're someone who's doing this, bro, because you don't know if she's got a hidden agenda or if she is looking at the relationship through a different perspective. You might really be f**king with her, but she might see dollar signs in a bag. A blue check mark or purple check mark, whatever it is."

FaZe Adapt added:

"So, you gotta be careful because if you do that and you gas someone up, and you build them up, you build them up, you build them up, they get what they want. They did. They're out, and now they have a career because of you, and you're left. You're like, 'Wait, what? I just got played and done crazy.'"

On May 7, 2025, FaZe Lacy made headlines when he responded to speculations about dating McKinley Richardson, stating that they were friends and are not currently dating.

