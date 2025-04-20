'Him and ExtraEmily should stream together': Fans react as HasanAbi admits to driving over 110mph after attending Coachella

Twitch streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” recently attended Coachella and shared his experience with his viewers during a broadcast. The content creator admitted to driving over 110 mph (miles per hour) on a highway for an “extended period of time.” His comments drew criticism from internet users, with many asking Twitch to ban the streamer for his actions.

X user @LocalMalder commented that the content creator should stream with Emily “ExtraEmily”, who was recently banned for “distracted driving”:

“Him and extaemily [sic] should stream together.”

HasanAbi attended Coachella to watch hip hop trio Kneecap perform live. After returning from the music festival, he told his fans about his experience driving an electric car on a highway, saying:

“The point where I realized on the highway, cause i was flooring it and going over a 100, 110 for an extended period of time unironically just eats the battery, just (makes noise) sucks it up. Bro I literally had like four miles left in the battery and I was four miles away, you know what I mean.”

Twitch has banned content creators for using a phone while driving, breaking traffic rules, and speeding. Some X users called out the streamer for his actions:

“That’s 177km for anyone wondering. That’d get your car towed and licence suspended where i live,” said X user @uniqueaddict.

“Bro, why does everyone need to do stupid s**t in cars to qualify as a Twitch streamer? It's almost as if devoting your life to parasocial cultivation attracts the worst kind of personalities in society...weird,” commented X user @ComradKing.

“Hasan doesn’t care about the lives of others? I’m shocked,” wrote X user @ColeCxle.

Meanwhile, others defended the practice of speeding on a highway:

“Every American should be able to open up the throttle every once in a while,” said X user @PShunglite.

“Eh I dislike the guy but speeding on an open highway as a man should be a legal right,” commented X user @princeofthef4all.

HasanAbi criticized for attending Coachella

During his trip to Coachella, HasanAbi appeared on stage during a Kneecap performance with a masked man carrying a Palestinian flag as fans cheered on. For those unaware, the streamer has vocally supported Palestine amidst its conflict with Israel. His appearance at the show drew mixed reactions online, with many questioning his appearance on stage.

HasanAbi had previously introduced Kneecap to his audience, saying they were “outspoken about a lot of things.” The hip-hop trio is vocal about its support for Palestine, with the members speaking out against the United States military.

In other news, Asmongold has alleged that HasanAbi offered him thousands of dollars in Twitch subs to watch a video critical of Ethan Klein. He also accused iDubbbz of “running defense” for Noah Samsen, another content creator who is critical of Ethan.

