"I got a super bad infection": Plaqueboymax gives health update after spending 10 days in hospital

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 26, 2025 06:33 GMT
&quot;I had a super bad infection&quot;: Plaqueboymax gives health update after spending 10 days in hospital
Plaqueboymax gives health update after spending 10 days in hospital (Image via @plaqueboymax/YouTube)

Twitch streamer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" has given a health update after spending 10 days in the hospital. For those unaware, Plaqueboymax garnered attention on September 15, 2025, when reports surfaced stating that the content creator had been hospitalized after waking up unable to move his neck, right arm, and right leg.

This update came from Twitch streamer Tylil James, who met Plaqueboymax at a hospital after he injured his finger during a segment of Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon.

On September 25, 2025, the former FaZe Clan member updated the community via a one-minute-50-second YouTube video, in which he disclosed that he had been battling a "super bad infection" that caused him to be unable to move his arm "at all."

He elaborated:

"Yo! It's Plaqueboy. I hope y'all are doing well. I've been in the hospital for, like, 10 days now, bro. I got a super bad infection. Doctors are saying they've never seen an infection like this. First checked in, like, September 15th, bro. Infection was so bad I couldn't move my arm at all. It hurt like hell when I walk, bro. I could barely walk. I was moving around a bit like the Hunchback of Notre-Dame. I'm starting to regain some movement and motion in my arm. I don't know when I'm going to get deported. They been saying they was going to deport me. They said they was going to deport me five days ago. Five days later, I'm not..."
Plaqueboymax thanks the online community for their support after getting hospitalized because of a "super bad infection"

The YouTube video continued, with Plaqueboymax thanking the online community for wishing him a speedy recovery. While claiming to have "been thinking about life like a philosopher," the 22-year-old expressed optimism that he will be discharged from the hospital soon.

He added:

"Guys, I hope that I can get out soon. I hope y'all doing well. Without y'all and god, I am nothing. Facts. I've been in this hospital, bro. I've just been thinking about life, analyzing a lot of s**t like a goddamn philosopher, bro. I've learned and realized a lot, I'm not going to lie. You feel me? And I want to let y'all know that I'm extremely grateful for y'all. I'm just grateful for everything, bro. The world need more postivity and love, and I want to be that. I appreciate all the get-well wishes. I'mma be all right. Hopefully, I'm out soon. I don't know when I'mma get out. But, I got to get healthy first. I got to make sure that I'm right. I appreciate all y'all. Make sure you're taking care of yourself. And, thank you."
In other streamer news, Timothy "TimTheTatman" recently disclosed that he needed to go to the ER after being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

