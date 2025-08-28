"I had to sleep with my gay friend": Adin Ross explains why he had to "fake being gay"

Kick streamer Adin Ross has stated that he had to &quot;sleep with his gay friend&quot; while explaining why he had to &quot;fake being gay.&quot; On August 27, 2025, a 47-second clip from the Florida native's IRL broadcast surfaced on X. In it, Adin Ross told a &quot;true story&quot; about his past, about how he had to convince the parents of a girl he liked to let him stay over.He said:&quot;I'll be real, bro. I mean, I told you guys this. I had to, like, fake be gay. I had to fake be gay to lose my virginity. I tell you guys this story all the time. It's a true story. I had to sleep with my gay friend back then. I had to sleep with him because I had to convince the girl I liked's parents that I was gay, so I could sleep over. So, I would sleep over with him in the bed. I swear, guys, I wouldn't do anything gay with him. But, so, we would sleep together. And then, like an hour later, after everyone would fall asleep, everyone would be sleeping, I would go run into this girl's bed. You know? So, I would wake her up, 'Yo! Like, I'm here,' and we would just start making out.&quot;Upon seeing how his live Kick audience reacted to the story he told, Adin Ross said:&quot;Why are you guys spamming question marks? No, you guys are actually weird (Adin Ross starts laughing). So, that's gay? That's gay? No, it's not! No, it's not! Okay, so none of you guys have pretended to be gay to get some pu**y before? Like, get the f**k out of here, dude! You guys act like I was s**king his d**k, I just slept with him, bro. All right? No weird s**t. I cuddled, I had to make it look like... I had to, like, sell it.&quot;&quot;They're going to see all the gay things I've done&quot; - Adin Ross says he is scared of thinking about his children finding his &quot;digital blueprint&quot;At the three-hour-14-minute mark of the livestream, Adin Ross reflected on some of the things he had done in the past. While discussing a time in the future when he would have children, the Kick streamer stated that he would be &quot;really scared&quot; of his kids discovering his &quot;digital blueprint.&quot;He elaborated:&quot;What's some gay s**t that I've done? What have I done? I mean, I've never really done anything, like, gay. I've just said gay s**t. I'm just really scared about, like, the digital blueprint. Like, if I have kids one day, they're going to see that I sucked a d**do, they're going to see that I've sat on Zias' d**k, they're going to see all these gay things I've done. Well, actually, AI will be so good that I can lie and say it's AI.&quot;Readers can access Adin Ross' Kick VOD by clicking here [Timestamp - 03:14:38].In other news, Adin Ross has expressed his desire for Raja Jackson to fight in his Brand Risk Boxing event following Rampage Jackson's son's recent controversy.