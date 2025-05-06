"I am so sorry": Marlon apologizes for saying controversial things in the past amid allegations

Twitch streamer "Marlon" Lundgren Garcia has responded after clips of him using controversial language in the past resurfaced and went viral online. The supposed clips went viral on May 4, 2025, around the same time a video of the streamer's alleged associate leveling numerous accusations against him started gaining traction online.

A day after his alleged associate's clip alleging him of faking his character and using people went viral, Marlon apologized for the videos from his past broadcasts where he used polarizing language. For context, in one of the clips that have resurfaced, the streamer can be heard saying:

"I would deada**, bend your sh*t over, small, fat, young, old, underage, overage. Give you b*ckshots after b*ckshots."

Marlon went live on May 5 and addressed his past comments. While he did not specify the exact remarks, the Twitch streamer claimed he made controversial statements to go viral:

"When I said those things, I thought it was okay to say those things. Because I wanted to blow up, I wanted to get the clip out there, I was like, 'I will get that on TikTok, that's probably going to be clipped everywhere.' I thought if I say the most ridiculous stuff ever, the Internet would snap it up like this and it would be a snow ball effect and it would be bigger and bigger."

The Twitch streamer clarified that he does not stand by what he has said in the past and apologized:

"It's not how this world works, Marlon. But I never realized that until later on. Later on, it's too late already. What's been done, what's been said, has been done. So, I said the most stupid sh*t ever. It's not okay, I do not stand by that, I am not the same person anymore. I have learned along the way as I went by. It's not okay, and I want to say right here, I apologize, I am so sorry."

Marlon continued to explain his actions, stating that what he said in those videos was "100% wrong" and that he takes full accountability:

"It's not okay to joke about, it's not okay to say these things, it's dark humor, but that sh*t just doesn't go on in this world. It shouldn't go on in this world, it should never be okay to say it, okay? And I'm sorry for it, I take full accountability, that was 100% wrong, and I would never do it again."

Marlon denies allegations about never being homeless

Marlon has been open about his supposed struggles after moving to the US from Sweden, having discussed being homeless for a while during his broadcasts. However, a video from his alleged brother disputing the claims that the Twitch streamer was homeless started garnering a lot of attention on May 4, where the supposed family member stated:

"Why did you never help him when he was homeless, bro. People don't understand this is all games. People actually think that he was homeless, come on bro. Be smarter than that, man, be smarter than that, bro, please."

On his May 5, 2025, Twitch stream, Marlon denied accusations about never being homeless:

"I was homeless in New York City. I took the last money that I had, from Sweden by the way, to go on the first flight to NYC to be able to stream there for a couple of weeks. To see if I could start getting the ball rolling. Pick up on the American culture, pick up on the American streams. I lived in a cell, it was about this f**king big."

Marlon also talked about having slept on his suitcase after running out of money:

"But I didn't have money for that after a week of living in this sub, because I was not making any money because I took a risk. Guess what I did, I took my suitcase, I rolled it out, got up some stairs upstairs, there was a sh*t like this. I put my suitcase right there, headrested and slept on it for two nights. But I wasn't homeless? You're right, you're right, you're right."

In the same Twitch broadcast, Marlon addressed allegations of having sent photos to people online in exchange for money.

