"I do think Hasan shocked the dog": Mizkif calls out streamers for not speaking out about HasanAbi dog collar controversy

Twitch star Matthew &quot;Mizkif&quot; has called out streamers for not speaking out about the dog collar controversy involving Hasan &quot;HasanAbi,&quot; expressing his opinion that the political commentator &quot;shocked&quot; his pet dog, Kaya. On October 10, 2025, a one-minute-21-second video from Mizkif's Just Chatting livestream surfaced on social media platforms, including Reddit and X.While reacting to a post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, Mizkif shared his thoughts on the &quot;CollarGate&quot; controversy involving HasanAbi by saying:&quot;I do think Hasan shocked the dog. I don't really know how you could say he didn't shock the dog at this point. I don't know what other answers you can possibly give besides that he shocked the dog. I will say this, though, I think it's interesting that a lot of streamers out there are not saying a single f**king thing about this entire thing, and not talking about it, when I know damn well that if it was me or someone else, they would be tweeting about it non-stop, saying that I should be banned or others should be banned. But instead, a lot of content creators are keeping their mouths shut, and won't say s**t.&quot;According to Mizkif, there are certain content creators, whom he did not name, who share their opinions on &quot;every single thing that happens in the entire world,&quot; but chose not to comment on HasanAbi's controversy:&quot;Like, I don't expect Hasan's friends to all talk about this. I'm not expecting that every streamer needs to give their opinion. Right? If you don't give your opinion on things a lot of times, like I don't expect Wake (Twitch streamer Wake Wilder) to talk about this. Okay? Wake doesn't give his opinions on things like that all the time. He watches documentaries. What bothers me is there are creators out there that seemingly give their opinions to every single thing that happens in the entire world, every single streamer thing, tweets about them, s**ts on them, but then when it comes to Hasan or some other streamers, they keep their mouths f**king shut.&quot;Mizkif says he &quot;knows what real dog abuse looks like&quot; while commenting on the HasanAbi dog collar controversyAfter Mizkif called out certain unnamed streamers for not speaking up on the HasanAbi CollarGate controversy, he responded to those alleging that the Turkish-American personality &quot;abused&quot; his pet dog, Kaya.The co-founder of OTK (One True King) said:&quot;Do I think Hasan is abusive, is the word, abuse, do I think Hasan abuses the dog? Again, for me, unless I see some other crazy evidence, man, I know what real abuse looks like. Okay? I know what real dog abuse looks like. I can't put Hasan in that category of abuse. I just can't do it. I think that you could say it's mismanaged or whatever you want to throw that word out, but the word 'abuse' to me is really a serious word when it comes to a dog. You know?&quot;Timestamp - 06:03Mizkif made headlines on September 20, 2025, when he temporarily got banned from Twitch because of his comments about Charlie Kirk's death.