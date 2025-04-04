IShowSpeed allegedly did a Chinese comrade salute during his Hong Kong stream

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" recently seemingly did a comrade salute while interacting with the Chinese public amid his ongoing tour of the Asian country. The streamer uttered a phrase that is used by the Chinese to greet each other as "comrades", which itself is a term often associated with communism and socialism.

Ad

While sitting in a boat, the 20-year-old streamer waved his hand toward the Chinese audience and uttered a phrase in Chinese that directly translates to the following, as per Google Translate:

"Hello, comrades"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

IShowSpeed allegedly inadvertently uses Chinese comrade salute during broadcast

IShowSpeed is currently hosting a multi-week-long IRL streaming tour of China, aiming to cover multiple regions within the country. After this tour, he plans to travel to Mongolia, a neighboring country, and host an IRL tour there as well.

So far, Speed has visited the Great Wall of China, Hong Kong, Chongqing, Chengdu, and a few other locations as part of his China tour. The streamer has also attempted to connect with the local audience by making an official account on Douyin, which is the local Chinese equivalent of the popular short-form content-making app TikTok.

Ad

The viral clip alleging that Speed had used the Chinese comrade salute has attained over 316,000 views on X. After showcasing him uttering the phrase, the clip cuts to the Chinese President Xi Jinping also using the same words to address the audience during a military parade.

In related news, IShowSpeed recently met with viral internet sensation Tian Yiming, who is popularly known online as "Super Idol guy". Yiming gained popularity due to a clip of him performing his song, Super Idol, which had gone viral on TikTok and Instagram and spawned several memes.

Meanwhile, there has been much speculation about Speed potentially meeting with legendary action movie star Jackie Chan. The streamer has mentioned time and time again that a potential collaboration between the two is in the works and that fans may soon be treated with a broadcast showcasing a meeting between them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More