5 times IShowSpeed was left shocked after eating signature Chinese dishes

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is currently hosting his first-ever IRL (in real life) tour in China. His trip so far has garnered several viral moments and reactions, among which have been Speed trying out traditional Chinese food. Some of these experiences have gone viral on social media.

Ad

This article will explore five instances when Speed tried out signature Chinese dishes, only to be blown away.

5 times IShowSpeed tried out signature Chinese dishes

1) Snake soup in Hong Kong

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

IShowSpeed's fifth stream of his China tour included today's stream from Hong Kong (April 4, 2024). Hong Kong, a special administrative region of the country, was the backdrop, during which he visited a local eatery and tried snake soup, a popular Cantonese delicacy.

Snake soup typically includes snake meat, broth, chicken, pork bones, and more. Despite the dish being quite unfamiliar to the American audience, the streamer decided to give it a try and even shared a positive review:

Ad

"First time trying Snake soup in Hong Kong...why the f**k is Snake soup good? This should not taste good. Why is it actually good?"

2) Spiciest hotpot in Chengdu

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speed's third stream in China took place in Chengdu on March 31, 2025. During his exploration of the city, he created several viral moments, one of which was his experience trying an extremely spicy hotpot. A hotpot is a broth-based dish that includes thinly sliced meat, vegetables, tofu, noodles, and seafood.

The spice proved to be a bit too intense for the streamer, leading to an animated reaction inside the restaurant. In response to the heat, he even picked up a couple of the guides accompanying him, adding to the comical moment.

Ad

3) Chinese ramen noodles

Expand Tweet

Ad

IShowSpeed's first stream in Shanghai on March 24, 2025, featured him sampling various local dishes, including traditional Chinese ramen. Although ramen is often associated with Japan, the dish originates from Chinese lamian, hand-stretched noodles that have been a staple in China.

The streamer tried the noodles at a street-side shop and discovered they were quite spicy. However, he still described them as good:

"You sure you put a little spice in here? It's good. It's good, though. I don't think you put a little bit of spice. It ain't spicy, bro. It's good though."

Ad

4) Beef offal

IShowSpeed shares his beef offal with stream snipers (Image via X/@IShowSpeedHQ)

IShowSpeed's Hong Kong stream also featured him trying a unique traditional dish called beef offal. For those unfamiliar, beef offal consists of various edible internal organs and parts of a butchered cow, including the liver, kidney, heart, tongue, and sweetbreads.

Ad

After tasting it, the streamer decided to add some hot sauce, which sparked an animated reaction from the crowd. Some in the crowd began gesturing that they wanted to try the dish as well, comically extending their open mouths in front of the streamer. Amused by the moment, Speed obliged and shared the food with them.

5) Pineapple bread in Hong Kong

Speed tries out Hong Kong's signature Pineapple Bread (Image via X/@IShowSpeedHQ)

Another signature item that IShowSpeed tried in Hong Kong was pineapple bread (or pineapple bun). Made with sweet bread dough, this popular treat is known for its soft, fluffy interior and slightly crunchy top. Trying it out for the first time, Speed reacted:

Ad

"Pineapple bread, a Hong Kong signature chat. Let's see what it tastes like. That melts in your mouth. This sh*t is good as f**k, on god, this sh*t is good. This is good as f**k...this sh*t is good y'all."

Despite its name, the bun typically doesn't contain any pineapple. Instead, the name comes from its crust, which resembles the rough, textured outer shell of a pineapple.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback