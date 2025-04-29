"It f**king sucks and I'm so pissed": VTuber Zentreya shares cryptic social media post after "doing some digging," fans react

Popular VTuber Zentreya has shared a rather cryptic social media post, in which she said she was "mad at herself" after "doing some digging." On April 29, 2025, the content creator took to X to claim that she investigated something because she wanted to be "100% sure" about a situation.

Expressing her dismay at the circumstances, the VShojo-affiliated VTuber advised the community to "remember" that when something "goes wrong," it is "not always our fault."

The Twitch streamer added:

Ah man. 🥹 I did some digging, talked to others cause I really wanted to just confirm, like be 100% sure… and it f**king sucks and I’m so pissed and I’m mad at myself. And I know it’s not my fault, but it still sucks. 💔 Remember sometimes when something goes wrong, it’s not always our fault. Be kind to yourself and really look at the picture. It’s okay that it hurts, it just means it meant something to you."

VTuber Zentreya's X post, dated April 29, 2025, in which she opened up about "doing some digging" (Image via x.com/zentreya)

Hundreds of fans have shared their thoughts on Zentreya's X post.

While some speculated on what the content creator was talking about, one X user suggested that the online community "send support" to Bao The Whale, VTuber artist Nanoless, Shylily, and Cottontails in light of the recent Sinder controversy.

"Unsure what this could be about (I have guesses)... At any rate, I wish you all the best, Zen!" X user @WilRockCreates wrote.

"and send support to those affected by all this, Nano, Bao, Lily, Cotton, Buff, Katie, and probably others. give them lots of love 💜" X user @erisepirus posted.

"Is this about sinder or mata? Why can people just say the name instead of talking with vague generalizations?" X user @blufshs remarked.

"You're one of the good ones Zen. We know it and your friends know it. You've always supported artists and smaller streamers and have a ton of love in your heart." X user @S_L0CK3 commented.

"You don't need VSHOJO" - Zentreya responds to VTuber Matara Kan's announcement of her exit from the organization

On April 28, 2025, VTuber Matara Kan announced that VShojo had decided to part ways with her on March 6, 2025, with her last day at the agency being May 5, 2025. Thanking fellow content creators for the "great times" they had together, Matara Kan wrote:

"VShojo made the decision to part ways with me on March 6th, effective May 5th. I thank the Girls (+Kuro) for the great times we had together and the wonderful moments we shared in the last ~18 months. I wish the remaining talent in VShojo the best of luck in their activities, I love them very much and I will carry on being their bug Auntie. I will continue streaming as Matara Kan because I am Matara Kan and I hope the Momo’s can still cheer me on, even if I won’t be Matara Kan of VShojo~"

Zentreya responded, saying Matara "doesn't need" VShojo because she has "always been a star":

"You don’t need VSHOJO. You’ve always been a star. You will always be someone who everyone loves and who is absolutely f**king amazing. I will continue to drag you into collabs. And I will always be your friend. ❤️‍🔥"

In other news, Mythic Talent-affiliated VTuber Shylily recently expressed her dissatisfaction with Sinder's apology after the recent controversy.

