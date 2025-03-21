"It's cheesy bad behavior": Asmongold says Harry Sisson doesn't respect women's rights amid recent allegations against him

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has commented on the recent controversy surrounding TikToker and political commentator Harry Sisson. For those unaware, Sisson made headlines on March 18, 2025, when Sarah Fields, a Republic State Delegate, shared a series of X posts about the content creator's alleged actions.

Sarah Fields claimed Harry Sisson allegedly persuaded women to share explicit imagery through social media. She also claimed the influencer allegedly took advantage of a domestic abuse survivor.

"Harry Sisson convinced 11 different women that 'he had no roster' and 'respected them for more than their bodies' while persuading them to send explicit photos of themselves through Snapchat, including one from a domestic abuse survivor. When the women discovered each other one by one, he called them all insane and attempted to coerce one of them into telling the public that the photos were 'fake.'"

During a livestream on March 20, 2025, streamer Asmongold discussed Fields' X posts and Harry Sisson's alleged actions. While claiming the TikToker lacked "gentlemanly behavior" and didn't respect women's rights, he remarked:

"I do find it to be... it is not gentlemanly behavior to lie to a woman and then say I'm only talking to you in order to get nudes out of them. This is not gentleman's behavior. Yeah, no s**t, it's cheesy bad behavior...and there is no problem with doing this. But if you do this and you constantly start, and this is a thing, 'I care about women's rights. I care about women. I respect women.' No! You don't! You say that so you can find more of them to disrespect! That's the reason!"

Timestamp - 00:47:31

Asmongold says TikTok political commentators remind him of "2020 COVID Minecrafters" while commenting on the Harry Sisson controversy

During the same Twitch stream, Asmongold elaborated on how TikTok political commentators reminded him of "2020 COVID Minecrafters." According to the former One True King (OTK) member, as soon as one of the community's content creators "gets exposed" for being a "weird idiot," every other prominent personality "roaches" them.

"You know what this really reminds me of? It reminds me of the 2020 COVID Minecrafters. The moment that one of them gets exposed for being a f**king, like, a weird idiot. Right? Everybody else immediately in that group just instantaneously roaches out of them. You know?"

