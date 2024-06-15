"It’s taller than him" - Fans react as Kai Cenat receives a stunning life-sized Malenia statue from Elden Ring

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is gearing up for one of his highly anticipated gaming streams. He has already hosted a bunch of gaming marathons, and the next one is set to be Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree later this month. Before that, however, the streamer received a rather surprising package from the gaming developers themselves.

The streamer unveiled some large cartons, which included different parts for a life-sized figure of Malenia, Blade of Miquella, one of the characters in Elden Ring. The entire thing took quite a while (and a helping hand from Din "Angent 00") to assemble. The final look was stunning:

Kai Cenat assembles a life-sized Malenia statue (Image via Twitch)

Photos and clips of the moment were quickly circulated across X, garnering a host of reactions from the streaming community. One fan comically pointed out that the statue was taller than the streamer himself:

"It’s taller than him"

Fans troll Kai over his height difference with Malenia's statue (Image via X)

Here are some other reactions:

Fans react to the Twitch streamer receiving a life-sized Malenia statue (Image via X)

When will Kai Cenat host his next gaming marathon on Twitch? Date and time explored

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is set to host another one of his viral gaming marathons, where he streams non-stop until he completes the game. His next challenge will be the upcoming Elden Ring DLC, which he will play on June 21, 2024. The stream is expected to start around 6 pm ET (Eastern Time).

The new Elden Ring DLC, titled Shadow of the Erdtree, will also be released on June 21. Kai has also revealed his schedule to host additional gaming marathons later this year. Here's a list of games that he plans to stream in 2024:

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (Starting June 21, 2024)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Bully

Bloodborne

Dark Souls I, II, and III

Those who have seen Kai Cenat's gaming streams know that he always takes it to the next level by cosplaying the characters and transforming his room decor to match the game's theme.

His recent popular gaming marathons include Elden Ring, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

