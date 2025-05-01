Kanye West insinuates Adin Ross and Kai Cenat only collaborate with him when it's "cool" and "safe"

Former Kick streamer Nico "Sneako" recently linked up with hip-hop artist Kanye "Ye" West in a series of streams that broadcast live on Parti.com. Previously, the rapper attempted to conduct his own livestream on Twitch, home to internet celebrity Kai Cenat, but was banned just seven minutes after going live. Recently, Kanye spoke against Cenat and Kick's Adin Ross for not collaborating with him.

On May 1, 2025, while Sneako was live on Parti, Kanye discussed and planned the construction of certain architectural initiatives with a team of professionals. One of these projects is the "DROAM", an ambitious plan for a self-sustaining, 100,000-acre city, initially proposed in the Middle East.

While discussing this initiative, the artist explored the idea of streaming the city's construction progress in a road to DROAM live series, documenting the project's development. Soon after, on the topic of streaming, Kanye West touched on Kai Cenat and Adin Ross, two streamers he felt would associate themselves with him only after "it's cool" and "safe" to do so:

"...the Kai Cenats and Adin Rosses wanna pull up after it's cool, like, 'Oh it's safe now?'."

Kanye then made a comparison with the two streamers:

"It's like bi*ches and sh*t, if the bi*ch didn't f*ck you before you had money, when you finally get it, they're gonna say no?"

Looking at Kai Cenat and Adin Ross's past comments on Kanye West

Following the first round of Kanye West's outbursts on X in February 2025, Cenat spoke about streaming with Ye, a collaboration that was highly anticipated at the time:

"I am going to go ahead and address the elephant in the room. I've seen the tweets my ni**a, I've seen the tweets bro, I've seen the tweets. I don't know what's going on, bro. I think it's GGs."

Shortly before this, Cenat and Kanye West had a brief but positive interaction at the Grammys Red carpet.

The rapper's relationship with Adin Ross, however, is a tumultuous one, partly because of the latter's Jewish heritage. For context, Kanye has made multiple anti-Semitic comments through public interviews and X posts.

Similar to the situation with Cenat, Adin invited Kanye West to collaborate on a livestream in 2022. The stream fell short after an altercation, resulting in the latter saying:

"Yo, you know, you Jews aren't going to tell me what I can and can't say."

In March 2025, amidst Kanye's outbursts online, Adin said the rapper may require professional help "to keep him grounded, happy and healthy."

In other news, Kanye West has questioned Kick streamer N3on about an incident where he allegedly pretended to have cancer.

