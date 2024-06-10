"Keep my name out your f**king mouth" - Twitch streamer Goose Egg slams Atsu after latter called him "two-faced"

The ongoing controversy involving Twitch streamer Atsu "AsianGuyStream" has elicited responses from a host of creators. For those unaware, on June 9, 2024, Atsu posted a document where he opened up on struggles related to his personal and professional life. He made some allegations and personal attacks targeted at other creators. For instance, speaking on Goose Egg, a Twitch streamer, he said:

"To GooseEgg, we talked and called in private and I thought we had cleared things up. I have since found out you’ve gone behind my back and been talking shit about me to Tectone and allowing him to spin a completely different narrative to what you told me."

He added:

"I let you proofread what I had written and you gave me the ok sign, twice. For you to then go back on that, is so disingenuous and two-faced."

Twitch streamer Goose Egg has since taken to his X.com account (June 10, 2024) to respond to Atsu's allegations. The streamer wrote:

"We ended this casually and respectfully i never brought your name up ever again on my stream unless it was in a good light and said that I hope you recover and do well and that I genuinely am glad we could squash all our beef. Now I’m getting called 2-faced and we’re double-backing on all that we apparently “handled together” and you thought that I 'seriously matured'."

He added:

"After everything you did to me in the past and completely destroyed my streaming mental and career to this day and I still can't feel right streaming after all that happened to me, please keep my name out your f**king mouth."

"It's time to log off" - Atsu seemingly shares final message following recent drama

The past few days have indeed been quite turbulent for Twitch streamer Atsu. Initially, he opened up about struggling with suicidal thoughts and even attempting it. However, his verbal assaults on certain creators have not gone unnoticed.

Despite the exchanges and comments from other creators, today (June 10), the streamer made a new post on his X.com account to express his desire to move on from this drama:

"Y'all right, it's time to log off. I've said my piece and it's time to move onto healthier environments. Bridges have been burned and it is what it is, I am deeply saddened and indeed in an emotional state. I'm sorry it dragged on for so long."

Goose Egg wasn't the only one critical of the streamer. Atsu has also faced criticism from fellow Genshin Impact creators like Braxophone, who claimed that Atsu was attempting to gatekeep other creators, including himself, from HoYoverse events.