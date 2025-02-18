Kick co-founder claims Asmongold would make $1 million a month on his platform after streamer revealed Twitch payout

Co-founder of the streaming platform Kick, Bijan Tehrani, has claimed in a post on X dated February 18, 2025, that Zack "Asmongold" could earn $1 million per month on his platform. For context, Tehrani was responding to a post about Zack revealing that he had earned around $37K streaming for the last month on Twitch.

On his Twitch stream dated February 17, 2025, Asmongold showcased his revenue dashboard and claimed to have only received $9 in ads in February. He showed his audience the payout he got for streaming between January 19 - February 17, which came out to $37,001.40.

Bijan Tehrani, who co-founded Twitch's rival Kick with Ed Craven in 2022, replied to an X post and claimed Asmongold could earn around $1 million a month streaming on Kick without deals or ads due to his high viewership:

"Based on his numbers Asmongold would have earned $1,000,395.50 the past month on Kick without a special deal or having to run a single ad."

In a subsequent post, Tehrani claimed that $958K of the million dollars would come just from the Kick Creator Incentive Program (KCIP):

"$958k of this is from standard KCIP. Rest from subs (95-5)"

Asmongold says "it would be easy" to make more money on Twitch but is happy with how things are

On his February 18 stream, Asmongold reacted to the online discourse surrounding his Twitch payout. After engaging in a bit of banter and asking for donations on X, the streamer went on to state that money does not matter to him.

"I don't need to worry about money, ever. It doesn't matter to me. Like, I don't literally give a sh*t."

The streamer also claimed he could easily make more money on Twitch:

"If I wanted to make more money on Twitch, I would just make more money on Twitch. It would be easy."

Asmongold went on to explain that while he could change his methods and make more money, he was happy with the way things were and did not want anything to change:

"The thing is that I believe if you are creative enough, you can make money doing almost anything. All you have to do is to figure out the right way to do it. So, for me, I feel like my Twitch is doing exactly what I want it to do. I'm very happy with where I'm standing right now on the platform with my content and everything. Things are really cooking. So, I'm not going to do anything to get in the way of that."

Asmongold recently got mired in a controversy surrounding his political views online and has denied allegations of getting help from Destiny's community.

