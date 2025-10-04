Legal Mindset says r/h3snark subreddit mod is Reddit employee while discussing "bombshell" surrounding Ethan Klein's lawsuit

Lawyer and YouTuber Andrew "Legal Mindset" has stated that an r/h3snark subreddit moderator is a Reddit employee while discussing a "bombshell" surrounding Ethan Klein's lawsuit against Twitch streamers Denims, Morgan "Frogan," and Kacey "Kaceytron."

Ad

On October 3, 2025, Legal Mindset uploaded a video titled "Reddit is Legally COOKED (Fast Facts)," in which he showed a comment from Reddit user RomanPeee, who wrote the following in one of the submissions on the r/LeftoversH3 subreddit:

"not concered at all. balancing working at reddit and being the moderator for h3snark has been kinda stressful tho."

Describing this comment as something that "could be enough to tear Reddit down," Legal Mindset said:

Ad

Trending

"Here is the real bombshell, folks. Here is the thing that blows this case wide open, and can lead to the absolute destruction of Reddit. This could be enough to tear Reddit down, the whole institution. If Ethan decides to pursue it aggressively, which you know, he has no reason not to as this point. Let's flip over here. You have an admission, a 100% confession right here. They're saying (Legal Mindset reads out Reddit user RomanPeee's comment mentioned above). We have a confession right in front of everybody, in front of god and everybody, that the head moderator is a Reddit employee, is working at Reddit."

Ad

A screenshot from Legal Mindset's YouTube video, "Reddit is Legally COOKED (Fast Facts)" (Image via Legal Mindset/YouTube)

According to Legal Mindset, the Reddit user who made the comment now has a "civil liability." He added:

Ad

"This person, which has civil liability now, and potential, once again, once we dig, there may be criminal stuff that comes out. Who knows? Right? They are on the hook for this, and they have put Reddit in a horrible position, particularly because we had these separate filing disclosures where we have Reddit admins offering us free subscriptions to privacy software to remove our PII (Personal Identifying Information) from the internet in case we're doxed and harassed. So, this is called scrubbing evidence. They're deleting evidence. Spoilation of evidence. This is potentially criminal, even."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 04:48

Legal Mindset says liability and discovery "could destroy Reddit as a company"

At the concluding moments of the YouTube video mentioned above, Legal Mindset expressed his belief that liability and discovery involving Ethan Klein's lawsuit "could destroy Reddit as a company."

He elaborated:

"If you have an unhinged Reddit mod, which once again, is a massive, massive risk, if it's somebody like this, you've got to fire them. You've got to get rid of them because they've now endangered your entire company. All of Reddit is at stake because of what they've done. They're completely open to discovery. They're completely open to liability. And because of this proof that they provided that software, they're going to be on the line for potentially a massive amount. And, once again, getting that liability and discovery could destroy Reddit as a company." (Timestamp - 07:44)

Ad

As of this writing, Ethan Klein has not issued a statement regarding Legal Mindset's claims.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More