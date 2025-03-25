"They're just re*ards": Asmongold claims Reddit users are "racist" against him

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has claimed that netizens on Reddit are "racist" against him. While reacting to posts on his official subreddit, the content creator stated that Reddit is "one of the most social-conscious" social media platforms due to the upvote and downvote system. Furthermore, he stated that the website is built around "conformation and conforming to the norm."

Commenting on those who don't follow the "norm" on the platform, the former OTK (One True King) member said:

"You have somebody that doesn't do that and does the opposite, and you're going to have a bunch of people who have been, you know, f**king brainwashed into acting that way and they're getting upset."

Asmongold's attention was then drawn to a live viewer, who believed that Redditors' actions towards him could be labeled as "racism." In response, the streamer said:

"'It sounds like racism.' Are Redditors racist against me? That's a great question. And I think the answer is probably yes. Like, I mean, if I have to go off on one side or another, that's probably yes. Absolutely! And, yes! 'What they said about you rating Soulslike isn't even true.' Well, they're just re*ards, there's no reason trying to prove them wrong, other than, like, what's funny and the media what they're saying. They're just stupid."

The Texas-based personality also claimed that he "doesn't spend a lot of time thinking" about Redditors' opinions:

"This is why I don't spend a lot of time thinking about this, right? I talk about it for 20 minutes or something. But other than that, I move on. I've got to do other s**t. My life is the antithesis of what you're supposed to do. And despite everything, I'm still successful."

Asmongold was recently called out by HasanAbi for his opinions on Mahmoud Khalil's arrest

On March 13, 2025, Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" took to X to call out Asmongold for his opinions on ICE arresting Mahmoud Khalil. This came after Zack seemingly voiced support for Khalil's arrest during his Just Chatting livestream, saying:

"It's hard to say whether he committed a crime, but there is a higher standard of conduct for green card holders than people who are naturalized citizens. And he wasn't meeting that conduct, so he is getting deported hopefully. I heard that it blocked."

In response, HasanAbi sarcastically described Asmongold as a "classic free speech defender":

"asmongold thinks its a violation of free speech when devs make videogame b**bs smaller, but when the dhs openly kidnaps a greencard holder for being pro palestine, he thinks its awesome and not a violation of the first amendment. classic free speech defender stuff here."

Earlier, on March 21, 2025, Asmongold commented on the allegations against TikToker and YouTuber Harry Sisson, saying that he doesn't care about or respect women's rights.

