"Management and I had disagreements": VTuber Rosemi Lovelock speaks out about her graduation from Nijisanji

Popular VTuber Rosemi Lovelock has addressed the community regarding her graduation from Nijisanji. On August 13, 2025, the Japanese talent agency issued a statement on X, announcing that they and Rosemi Lovelock will part ways on August 29, 2025. According to a corporate statement released by ANYCOLOR Inc., Nijisanji's parent company, Locklock will discontinue all of her virtual streamer activities after August 29, and her social media accounts will be closed.Furthermore, it was also mentioned that, at Rosemi Lovelock's request, all content except membership video on demand will remain public even after her graduation.On the same day (August 13, 2025), the VTuber hosted a 30-minute YouTube livestream, during which she spoke about her graduation from Nijisanji. Claiming that parting ways with the organization was the &quot;hardest decision of her life,&quot; Rosemi Lovelock said:&quot;So, you might have seen, I will be graduating from Nijisanji EN on August 29, JST. And... this may have been the hardest decision of my life. But it's been something that I have been thinking about for a while now, and... for various obvious reasons, I will not be able to share entirely what made me arrive to this decision.&quot;While the content creator did not reveal why she left Nijisanji, she did say that there had been disagreements between her and the management. Rosemi Lovelock elaborated:&quot;Yeah, the most that I can share is that, basically, management and I had disagreements, especially on how, you know, I wanted to proceed around here. And, you know, maybe a few of you might be unfamiliar with me, but I mentioned this close to when I debuted, that you know, a lot of the reason why I started streaming was because, you know, I wanted to bring smiles and enjoyment to people. Especially to those who had sad, tough, or you know, bad days. Or who maybe had negative feelings, a lot of stuff going on in their lives. And I just feel like maybe that's not something that I can personally bring to people.&quot;Timestamp - 06:03&quot;This is a really hard moment for me&quot; - Rosemi Lovelock hopes to give her fans the &quot;best summer&quot; during her remaining time with NijisanjiFollowing her YouTube livestream, Rosemi Lovelock shared a post on X to discuss her upcoming graduation from Nijisanji. Expressing hope that she could give her community the &quot;best summer&quot; during her remaining time with the VTuber agency, the streamer wrote:&quot;Hi everyone, I’ll be graduating on August 29th JST. This is a really hard moment for me, and it was no easy choice, but I really do hope to be able to give you the best summer with the remaining few weeks we have left. Thank you so much for your support and love always. 🩷🌹&quot;In other VTuber news, RileyCS has gone viral following allegations of cheating while broadcasting Battlefield 6 surfaced on social media.